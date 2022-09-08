Backdrop launches a trio of new paint colors timed to the 60th anniversary of the Barbie Dreamhouse™

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 8, 2022, paint and wallcoverings brand Backdrop is launching three new colors – Barbie Dreamhouse Pink, Barbie Dreamhouse Purple and Barbie Dreamhouse Blue – to celebrate the 60th anniversary of one of the world's most iconic homes. Inspired by the brands' shared sense of optimism, creativity and play, this marks Barbie's first collaboration with an American paint brand and allows Barbie fans, new and old, to bring a piece of the Dreamhouse into their own interiors.

Backdrop x Barbie, photo by Maggie Shannon, courtesy of Backdrop (PRNewswire)

Inspired by creativity and play, the collaboration allows Barbie fans to bring a piece of the Dreamhouse into their own interiors.

Barbie bought her first Dreamhouse in 1962, before women were allowed to open their own bank accounts. Undergoing remodels and refreshes over the years to reflect the architectural and interior design trends of the times, the Dreamhouse has become one of the most recognizable homes in the world and has remained a consistently top-selling toy. Like the Dreamhouse, Barbie is reflective of culture and has evolved over the past six decades. She has had over 200 different careers – including an interior designer.

"We could not be more excited to collaborate with Barbie, one of the most iconic and beloved brands in the world. It has been a joy to work on this collection of colors and create a palette that allows Barbie fans, new and old, to bring a piece of the Dreamhouse into their own home," says Natalie Ebel, Co-Founder of Backdrop. "Backdrop has always seen color as the most impactful way to transform your space and approached painting as a joyful form of self-expression. As a mother of two young daughters and a woman of Filipino descent, this partnership also has a lot of personal meaning. Barbie's continuous evolution and spirit of inclusivity provides incredibly powerful role models for young boys and girls."

"The Barbie Dreamhouse has given dreams a home for 60 years and had an impact on multiple generations, encouraging endless hours of play," said Aimee London, Vice President, Global Franchise Marketing at Mattel. "Inviting fans to immerse themselves in Barbie's world and bring her iconic style to life in their own environment with the Backdrop x Barbie paint collection is a perfect way to celebrate this milestone anniversary."

Backdrop is known for teaming up with an eclectic and unexpected mix of partners for the brand's sell-out collaborations. To date, they have launched collections with Dunkin' and New York design shop Coming Soon as well as an apparel line and exclusive color with Madewell.

Like Barbie, Backdrop is committed to leaving the world a better place for the next generation. Backdrop paint is Green Wise certified, low-VOC, and the first-ever Climate Neutral Certified paint brand. Providing a sense of home has always been important an important core value and Backdrop has supported the International Rescue Committee, giving a portion from proceeds from all sales to the refugee relief organization, since its inception.

Each of the new Barbie Dreamhouse colors will retail for $45 for a half gallon and $69 for a gallon and will be available exclusively at www.backdrophome.com .

Backdrop Affiliate ID: Pepperjam/Skimlinks 131940

About Backdrop

Created by husband and wife duo Natalie & Caleb Ebel, Backdrop is The New Way to Paint. The company has transformed the whole process of painting from start to finish – from curating the perfect color palette to sourcing the highest quality supplies. Backdrop offers premium, Green Wise certified, and low-VOC paints that come in beautifully redesigned, award-winning paint cans, 12x12'' removable adhesive samples, the highest quality supplies, and a perfectly curated palette of 50+ colors – all quickly delivered to your door. Since its launch in November 2018, each Backdrop sale has contributed to the International Rescue Committee, which helps displaced families in some of the most challenging places in the world, and in 2020 Backdrop became the first Climate Neutral certified paint company. Learn more at www.backdrophome.com and @backdrop.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global children's entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products.

Mattel creates innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and Mega®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies.

Mattel's offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. The company operates in 40 locations and its products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and technology companies.

Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential.

Media Contacts

For press inquiries, high-res images or sample requests, please contact:

Backdrop x Barbie, photo by Maggie Shannon, courtesy of Backdrop (PRNewswire)

Backdrop logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Backdrop