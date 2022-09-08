Acer Reports August Consolidated Revenues at NT$ 20.24 billion with 15.9% Growth Month-on-Month

TAIPEI, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for August at NT$20.24 billion with 15.9% growth month-on-month (MoM). Its year-to-August revenues were NT$188.42 billion with a decline of 7.9% year-on-year (YoY). Business highlights include revenues from:

Vero eco-conscious line grew 146.2% in August MoM

Desktop PC grew 9% year-to- August YoY

Commercial business [1] grew 4.4% year-to- August YoY

While the industry is experiencing headwinds, Acer continues to enhance its business resilience through establishing multiple business engines. Its businesses other than PCs and displays contributed 24.7% of total revenues in August, and the eight public subsidiaries have all announced their August revenues. Highlights of businesses under incubation:

Acer Gadget Inc. revenues grew 17.2% year-to- August YoY

Acer ITS Inc. revenues grew 117.4% year-to- August YoY

Altos Computing Inc. revenues grew 131.1% year-to- August YoY

MPS Energy Inc. revenues grew 47.3% year-to- August YoY

AcerPure Inc. revenues grew 76.3% year-to- August YoY

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

