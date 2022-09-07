Submit Photos/Videos
ThermoGenesis Holdings to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO), a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, today announced that Chris Xu, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 12-14, 2022.  Details of Dr. Xu's in-person presentation are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Time: 12:00pm Eastern Time

Dr. Xu will also host in-person and virtual one-on-one meetings during the event. Institutional investors who are registered for the conference can log into www.hcwevents.com to request a meeting with the company

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the ThermoGenesis website at: https://ThermoGenesis.com/investors/news-and-events/events-webcasts.

An archived replay will be available for a period of 90 days after the conference.

About ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The Company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress™ platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information about ThermoGenesis, please visit: www.thermogenesis.com.

Company Contact: 
Wendy Samford
916-858-5191
ir@thermogenesis.com

Investor Contact: 
Paula Schwartz, Rx Communications
917-322-2216
pschwartz@rxir.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermogenesis-holdings-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-24th-annual-global-investment-conference-301619020.html

SOURCE ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.

