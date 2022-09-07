Molly Murphy-LaFleche, CFP® Affiliates with Bleakley Financial - Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth management advisor Molly Murphy-LaFleche and her Client Relations Manager, Katie Krause, have affiliated their wealth management practice with Bleakley Financial and joined the Bleakley Financial – Twin Cities office in Minneapolis, MN.

Murphy operates a planning-centric wealth management practice specializing in retirement, business & estate planning for business owners and families across the country.

Molly said of the new affiliation, "We are so excited to be moving to an independent platform where the focus is on planning – while giving us the ability to provide broader access to financial solutions available in the marketplace. We truly believe this will allow us to provide better outcomes for our clients for their wealth planning needs. The vision of Bleakley team, along with the advisor support model they have built, align perfectly with how we want to engage with our clients and run our practice going forward."

According to Andy Schwartz, co-founder and principal of Bleakley Financial, "We are thrilled to welcome Molly and Katie to the Bleakley team. They bring tremendous energy and a passion for planning and client service that will only be enhanced by accessing the expanded support services and open architecture investment platform available to them through our affiliation. We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership with Molly for many years to come."

Vince Nauheimer, Managing Director at Bleakley Financial added, "Molly and Katie share our core values around client service, a robust planning process and pro-active client engagement. With our expanded advisor service model, we believe affiliating with Bleakley opens more options for advisors like Molly to execute on their ambitious business goals, while being more responsive to industry changes and technology advancements that will ultimately benefit the client. We're thrilled to partner with Molly and Katie as they join the Twin Cities team and stand ready to support their future growth."

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Bleakley Financial Group, a registered investment adviser and separate entity from LPL Financial.

