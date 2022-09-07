Molex Introduces First-to-Market Hybrid Optical-Electrical Interconnects for Co-Packaged Optics

ELSIS is a complete solution for next-generation, co-packaged optics (CPO) requiring external lasers

Solves critical safety, thermal management and field replacement or upgrade challenges of highly demanding hyperscale data center I/O

Samples of the blind-mating hybrid optical-electrical connector are available now and will be on display at ECOC 2022

LISLE, Ill., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molex, a leading global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, has announced its first-to-market, pluggable module solution for co-packaged optics (CPO). Its new External Laser Source Interconnect System (ELSIS) is a complete system of cage, optical and electrical connectors with a pluggable module that uses proven technology to speed the development of hyperscale data centers.

Samples are available of Molex’s ELSIS hybrid optical electrical connector and cage system for Co-Packaged Optics to speed development of next-gen hyperscale data centers (PRNewswire)

Molex is currently sampling the ELSIS hybrid optical electrical connector and cage system, giving engineers a head start on development and testing—well ahead of industry adoption of CPO. Supporting design and development materials for the fully pluggable module system, including 3D models, technical drawings and detailed specifications, are available now. Molex is targeting Q3 2023 for release of the fully integrated solution, which will enable companies to commercialize their designs and quickly ramp production as CPO acceptance scales.

Solves Safety, Thermal Management and Signal Integrity Challenges

CPO is a next-generation technology that moves optical connections from the front panel to within the host system—right next to high-speed ICs. "From high-speed networking chips to graphics processing units (GPUs) and AI engines, the demand for I/O bandwidth continues to escalate," said Tom Marrapode, director of advanced technology development, Molex Optical Solutions. "By placing the optics closer to these ASICs, CPO will address the growing complexities associated with high-speed electrical traces, including signal integrity, density and power consumption."

Traditional pluggable modules have their optical connections at the user side of the module, creating concerns about eye safety when used with high-power laser sources, such as those planned for CPO. As a blind-mating solution, ELSIS eliminates user access to optical fiber ports and cables, providing a complete external laser source system for safe, easy implementation and maintenance.

The use of external laser sources also means a major heat source is moved away from the optoelectronics and IC package. Plus, the design eliminates high-speed electrical I/O drivers on the IC and in pluggable modules, further reducing thermal loads and power consumption within the equipment.

Accelerating Design with Proven Solutions

Molex used its existing optical and electrical I/O products—which have proven field reliability with millions of ports shipped over 20 years—as building blocks for ELSIS. This ensures known field performance and reduces the need for considerable engineering and testing. In contrast, competing proposed CPO solutions will be all-new designs requiring extensive validation that puts time-to-market at risk.

ELSIS also offers exceptional advantages as a comprehensive, all-in-one solution. External laser source systems comprise a complex mix of optical and electrical connectors, pluggable modules, internal host system fiber optic cabling and cages. By designing all these elements in-house, Molex has created a complete, fully engineered system that obviates the lengthy design cycles needed to integrate these components. The result is a highly interoperable, high-performance system that gives designers and end-users a plug-and-play experience.

All of this is possible thanks to Molex's uniquely broad portfolio, which includes optical and electrical connectors, on-card optical cabling, optoelectrical modules and cage design. As the only company to bring these capabilities together in-house, Molex is leading the industry in the transition to CPO.

European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC)

Visit Molex (Booth # 127) at ECOC 2022 on September 19-21 in Basel, Switzerland, to see the new blind-mating, hybrid optical electrical connector and learn more about this new, industry-leading solution.

About Molex

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more-connected place. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the automotive, data center, industrial automation, healthcare, 5G, cloud and consumer device industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Molex Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Molex Incorporated