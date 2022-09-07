AvoMD Now Available on Epic's App Orchard, for Free

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AvoMD, a company empowering clinicians with point-of-care, decision-making software and evidence-based medicine, announced today the addition of the company's clinical decision support solution to the Epic App Orchard , making it available to hospital systems nationwide. Direct integration into the electronic health record ("EHR") makes AvoMD seamlessly accessible and integrated into clinicians' usual workflows. AvoMD joins only a handful of applications available as publicly listed clinical decision support tools on the Epic App Orchard.

AvoMD is now available for free on Epic, the largest Electronic Health Record vendor in the US. (PRNewswire)

AvoMD Overview

AvoMD provides clinicians with instant, interactive access to evidence-based clinical guidelines and clinical pathways at the point-of-care. Randomized control trials and implementations have shown that AvoMD saves clinicians up to 54% of their time at the point of care, while improving outcomes and reducing costs.

Within Epic, AvoMD's Point-of-Care Application is available as a tab or a sidebar, automatically incorporates labs and vitals when relevant for a clinical decision, and seamlessly generates pending orders and suggested documentation for assessment and plan in real-time.

Using AvoMD's no-code content management system, clinicians and hospitals can quickly and collaboratively build their own pathways and/or pull in guidelines from AvoMD's growing set of leading content partners without needing hospital IT resources.

AvoMD's best-in-class decision support library is available for use by clinicians and hospital partners, also within Epic. Leading content partners, such as the American Academy of Family Physicians , Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes , the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography , and Columbia Psychiatry , have made their expertise available as interactive modules on the AvoMD platform. The majority of these modules are available for free, underscoring AvoMD's mission to bridge the divide between evidence and practice.

In addition to using AvoMD natively through Epic's App Orchard, clinicians can use AvoMD on their web browser , on a mobile app , or on other EHR systems .

Now Live on Epic App Orchard

Epic Systems is the leading electronic health record vendor in the US, as the majority of US News & World Report's top-ranked hospitals and medical schools use Epic. The App Orchard allows providers to integrate digital health solutions seamlessly within their EHR using standards-based interfaces and APIs, such as SMART- on-FHIR.

AvoMD's availability on the App Orchard enables health systems and hospitals to quickly integrate the clinical decision support solution into provider workflows, gaining seamless access to AvoMD's best-in-class technology and decision support modules. Additionally, accessing AvoMD via Epic enables further automation of the clinical workflow, additional time savings, and reduced cognitive load for clinicians.

The free version of AvoMD, which enables access to society-created decision support modules, can be used on Epic (and other EHRs) or as a standalone tool on clinicians' web browsers or mobile devices .

Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation. Providers using Epic can access AvoMD's clinical decision support solution by visiting the Epic site here .

About AvoMD

AvoMD is a no-code software platform that transforms clinical content – guidelines, algorithms, pathways, and checklists - into "virtual clinical consults" available instantly at the point-of-care on standalone web/mobile apps and in the EHR. Leading societies and health systems partner with AvoMD to transform authoritative clinical expertise into instant expert guidance at the bedside. Studies show that AvoMD improves outcomes, saves costs, and saves clinicians over 50% of their time in accessing and using information at the point-of-care.

Learn more at: www.avomd.com

Email us at: info@avomd.io

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AvoMD