Registered Apprenticeships set to Further Strengthen Economy in Southeast Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the U.S. Department of Labor's Employment and Training Administration (USDOL ETA) awarded Philadelphia Works (PhilaWorks), Inc. $4.7 million to expand Registered Apprenticeships and Pre-apprenticeships across Southeastern Pennsylvania (SEPA). The Apprenticeship Building America (ABA) grant will support new partnerships with community colleges, workforce boards, businesses, industry associations, community-based organizations, and employer groups to increase access to registered apprenticeship opportunities in high-demand industries like healthcare, education, IT, and manufacturing.

"Our overarching goal is to reframe how Apprenticeship is viewed, understood, and utilized."

Registered Apprenticeships have grown and expanded quickly in Pennsylvania. There is a true culture of collaboration and convening driving that expansion across the Commonwealth. BAYADA Home Health Care, Community College of Philadelphia, JEVS Human Services, and Philadelphia Academies will partner with PhilaWorks to further develop the existing ApprenticeshipPHL hub to increase engagement with regional businesses and connect career seekers to the "learn and earn" workforce model of apprenticeships.

In July, Pennsylvania's Apprenticeship and Training Office (ATO) was awarded $3.9M under the ABA grant. PhilaWorks is honored to collaborate in this work with the ATO and with their guidance and support PhilaWorks will be able to grow and strengthen the Apprenticeship ecosystem in the SEPA region.

"As employers continue to prioritize industry-specific skills in talent pipeline development and individuals seek alternative education and career options post high school, we will continue to see Registered Apprenticeships grow," said Rebecca Ambrose, director of training and apprenticeship at Philadelphia Works.

The development of the hub will focus on solutions that address key opportunities for regional growth with focal points that include expanding the basic understanding of Apprenticeship, widening the DEIA lens to focus on unemployed and underemployed populations, and building strategies and career pathways to increase knowledge and participation.

"While there's a national focus on Apprenticeship, the Greater Philadelphia Region has identified specific priorities for growth," said Ambrose. "Our overarching goal is to reframe how Apprenticeship is viewed, understood, and utilized. Historically, Apprenticeship has been synonymous with the trade industries. However, Apprenticeship Programs are growing in all industries and occupations including cybersecurity, early childhood education, and hospitality. By expanding apprenticeship programs and knowledge of opportunities, we will ensure that apprenticeships continue to be a sustainable pathway for businesses and career seekers."

Currently, the best place for individuals and businesses in the region to engage around Apprenticeship opportunities is on the ApprenticeshipPHL (APHL) website. Since 2018, APHL has been serving as a one stop shop for all things Apprenticeship. For businesses, it serves as a guide towards building a Registered Apprenticeship Program and taking advantage of its benefits; for career seekers, it serves as an employment and training exploration tool and point of entry for enrollment into local Registered Apprenticeship programs.

APHL also serves as a convenor, connector, and partner for businesses, community-based organizations, regional workforce boards, and other groups focused on building Apprenticeships. With this robust group of partners, PhilaWorks and APHL are confident in the growth and expansion of Apprenticeship in the SEPA region.

The federal funds from the ABA grant will fund 100% of the cost to develop the Apprenticeship and Pre-apprenticeship hub. The work will take place now through mid-summer 2026 and will expand access and equity to the areas that will benefit most.

Philadelphia Works invests in solutions and services to grow Philadelphia's economy by connecting employers to workforce talent and career seekers to jobs. We influence the public policies that support economic growth and optimize funding and resources to invest in regional solutions to build a skilled and thriving workforce. For more information about our dedicated board members and staff, workforce research, labor market data, services, and initiatives, and to view success stories, please visit philaworks.org.

