NioCorp Files Technical Report Summary of its 2022 Feasibility Study with the SEC

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB) (OTCQX: NIOBF) is pleased to announce that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") a Technical Report Summary ("TRS") based on the Company's 2022 Feasibility Study for the Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project. The TRS was filed with the SEC to comply with Item 601(b)(96) and subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC ("S-K 1300"), which regulates disclosure of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. A companion Technical Report for Canadian purposes, pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), was filed by NioCorp on SEDAR on June 28, 2022.

