GENERATION HEMP OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES GAS MONKEY SPILL-JACK HEMP PRODUCT LINE

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Generation Hemp, Inc., a Dallas/Fort Worth based midstream hemp company (OTCQB: GENH), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, GENH Halcyon Acquisition, LLC (collectively the "Company") in collaboration with Richard Rawlings' Gas Monkey Garage, today announced the official launch of its Gas Monkey Spill-Jack consumer goods hemp product line. Gas Monkey Spill-Jack is an all-natural, plant-based, sustainable, and biodegradable loose absorbent made from the hemp hurd byproduct that is produced by the Company's hemp processing operations. This is the second consumer goods product produced by Generation Hemp, adding to its hemp animal bedding line called Rowdy Rooster Hemp. Gas Monkey Spill-Jack is now being sold on spilljackusa.com and will soon be offered on Amazon.

Generation Hemp, Inc. launches its plant-based hemp spill absorbent "Spill-Jack" under the Gas Monkey brand.

There are several types of spill absorbents with varying characteristics within three general categories – mineral based, animal or vegetable based, and synthetic or organic polymers. The challenge in choosing an absorbent is finding an effective material that does not pose a threat to either health or the environment, whether that threat is posed when that material is procured or used. For example, a widely used spill absorbent material in products is Bentonite Clay. This is often a very dusty material and has warnings of containing unsafe levels of lead (FDA) and has been associated with a number of health complaints in humans.

When Generation Hemp's processing facility operations often led to thick and sticky hemp oil messes similar to spills in an automotive garage, the facility managers started to use hemp hurd to soak up those spills, because kitty litter and other chemical based products could not be used around the crops being processed. When they saw how well it worked, they took it to neighboring businesses to try out further. They found that it worked faster and better than the kitty litter stand by in other applications. Chairman and CEO of Generation Hemp, Inc. commented, "We began experimenting and testing hemp hurd's efficacy against all the industrial absorbent standard go-tos. Spill-Jack performed as well or better against every other material. Most of the current products used are not the best environmental options, and other eco-friendly options just don't perform as well. When we brought the milled hemp stalks to Richard Rawlings' Gas Monkey Garage, I think everyone was somewhat stunned at Spill-Jack's performance." Evans continued, "Our team was very excited to collaborate with Richard and Gas Monkey. Getting the stamp of approval from such a well known automotive brand is one thing, but to then have the founder put his brand behind our product was just unexpected. In fact, it was our visit to Gas Monkey Garage that inspired our product's name, Spill-Jack. If you can jack up a car, you can jack up a spill!"

The initial products in the Gas Monkey Spill-Jack line will come in three different sizes: a large 20 pound bag that can absorb approximately 24 gallons of oil, a medium sized bag that can absorb approximately 9 liters of oil, and mini-bag singles sold individually or in six-packs and can be kept in the purse or glove box to clean up any spills on the go, including pet messes.

About Generation Hemp, Inc

Generation Hemp, Inc. is a Dallas/Fort Worth based hemp company that operates in the midstream sector. With operations in western Kentucky and Denver, Colorado, the company uses its proprietary technology to dry, clean, process and store hemp. In addition, Generation Hemp also owns and leases real estate to companies needing seed storage facilities located within the greater Denver area.

About Gas Monkey and Richard Rawlings

Richard Rawlings, owner and founder of Gas Monkey Garage, is the star of the international hit series "Fast N' Loud," "Garage Rehab," "Demolition Theatre," and more. Since the inception of Gas Monkey Garage in 2004, Richard Rawlings continues to be anything except ordinary. Having built two commissioned custom cars for Hot Wheels, setting numerous world records, and cementing Gas Monkey Garage as a household name, Richard does anything but blend in! Aside from his garage and television shows, Richard Rawlings is an innovative entrepreneur, turning Gas Monkey Garage into a household name and worldwide brand. Between owning multiple restaurants/venues, having his own Tequila and Energy Drink, selling merchandise worldwide, and sponsoring some of the top names in automotive racing, Richard Rawlings only knows one speed and its full throttle. You can learn more about Richard Rawlings and the Gas Monkey crew at GasMonkeyGarage.com, and see what the Monkeys are up to every Monday night at 8pm CDT on their YouTube Channel.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "estimates," "projects", "forecasts", "proposes", "should", "likely" or similar expressions, indicates a forward-looking statement. These statements and all the projections in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management, and information currently available to management. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. The identification in this press release of factors that may affect the company's future performance and the accuracy of forward-looking statements is meant to be illustrative and by no means exhaustive.

