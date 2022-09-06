Foresite Technology Solutions Partners with Building Media Inc. to Expand Digital Training for Construction Labor Force

The partnership caters to industry trade professionals with the development of mobile-accessible digital training materials.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresite Technology Solutions, LLC, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, today announced a partnership with Building Media Inc., a company established to improve education opportunities for the construction community.

With increased access to intuitive training materials, Foresite further distances themselves from their competition. Tradespeople are frequently faced with conflict or issues that prevent project completion in a timely manner, impacting the overall cost of a job, increasing the risk of injury or error, and missing opportunities for these professionals to feel autonomy in their work. The ability to continuously develop skills is essential and leads to better retention rates and more prosperous career opportunities down the road.

Foresite solves some of the biggest challenges builders and trade contractors face, including increasing productivity, safety, and efficiency at the jobsite, while supporting upskilling of the labor force with learning in the flow of work. With the integration of BMI material, Foresite provides content pushed directly to the mobile devices of professionals on the job site, a rare capability in the industry. Not only is the content available in real time, it is tailored to specific, scheduled tasks on that day.

"We are striving to elevate the construction tradesperson, drawing in a diverse, passionate group of individuals that will continue to innovate, inspire, and strengthen the industry," said John Gillett, CEO of Foresite. "This partnership furthers our mission by providing a curated library of construction knowledge, helping to draw the next generation of industry talent, upskill the current workforce, and provide learning paths to accelerate career development. Users will be able to access the content they need, when and where they need it, developing their craft, and continuing their journey towards mastery."

Over the past two decades, BMI has developed sophisticated and customized e-learning software solutions and continuing education courses, training hundreds of thousands of design and trade professionals. Their technological expertise enables them to provide clients with exceptional multimedia experiences that enhance learning and retention on a global, national, and targeted regional level.

"This partnership is truly unique," said Darren Harris, President of Building Media, Inc. "Creating just-in-time training delivered to the trade professionals when and where they need it is a huge step for our industry. Building Media is proud to be a part of this cutting edge program to help educate the trades and drive efficiencies."

The team at BMI has developed and delivered thousands of hours of instructionally designed curriculum for architects, designers, engineers, contractors, commercial building owners, operators, and facility managers, among others. They offer the expertise and specialization needed to fulfill the promise and mission of Foresite in order to continue to set the industry standard for evolving commodity workers to career professional.

About Foresite

Foresite is an innovative and transformative construction platform built on 25 years of intellectual property and industry knowledge. The platform provides intelligent gross margin management for field operations, serving builders, trade contractors, manufacturers, and insurers, in addition to unprecedented control over critical operational processes. Users access preconfigured content-based solutions such as workforce efficiency & productivity, job site logistics, project safety, quality control, and regulatory compliance, rapidly driving process optimization at the jobsite. For information, visit: https://www.foresite.tech/

About BMI

Building Media Inc. is a developer of innovative online learning management programs and e-Learning courseware built exclusively for the construction community. Since 2000, BMI has provided distance education to the entire construction community including: architects, engineers, contractors, remodelers, raters, code officials, product manufacturers and state and federal groups. Today, BMI builds cloud-based, SaaS learning communities and blended courseware designed to engage the learner and track performance, while simultaneously reducing associated educational costs and resource demand. Visit us online at www.buildingmedia.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Foresite