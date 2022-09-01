John McMonigle's 40 Days of Farming Hits Bookstores

Founder of agentinc and billion-dollar agent unveils his secrets to real estate success

CORONA DEL MAR, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John McMonigle, leader of the Wall Street Journal's five-time #1 Real Estate Team in the World, has released 40 Days of Farming, an eye-opening real estate self help book, through Matt Holt/Penguin Random House. As one of the world's top real estate agents, McMonigle lays out the insider strategies that have empowered him to sell over $8.5 billion in real estate over the past 15 years.

"There's a million books on how to become a successful real estate agent but none of them work," says author John McMonigle. "I wrote 40 Days of Farming because I wanted agents to learn what they don't teach you in real estate school. So far, our own agentinc agents have seen a 300% increase in productivity by following the techniques inside 40 Days of Farming."

40 Days of Farming offers an array of outside-the-box tactics to give agents an upper hand, while also highlighting spiritual and mental health tests designed to generate and maintain an ideal work/life balance.

"Many of us chose to be agents so we could make our own schedule," says McMonigle. "But the reality is, many of us work seven days a week. 40 Days of Farming is designed to help agents achieve success while also building healthy time management skills. What's the point of being successful if you can't enjoy your success?"

40 Days of Farming also provides detailed insight into geographic farming, a proven strategy that utilizes targeted regional and neighborhood marketing to increase visibility and expand brand awareness.

"Geographic farming is a vital aspect of success in real estate," says McMonigle. "But it's not just about plastering your farm with marketing materials—it's about using it in combination with the principles found in 40 Days of Farming to reach your highest earning potential and surpass your financial and personal goals."

40 Days of Farming is available now on Amazon, as well as in bookstores across the country. Visit 40daysoffarming.co to learn more about the book and online program.

About agentinc.

agentinc was founded in 2019 by renowned real estate executive, John McMonigle, five-time winner of Wall Street Journal's #1 Real Estate Team in the World award. agentinc's record-breaking executive team offers agents stock awards and ground floor shareholder opportunities to expand revenue beyond the listing.

