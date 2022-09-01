Insurtech Platform Asteya Joins as Founding Partner with AURORA Institute

The first non-profit incubator focused on solving the mental health crisis

MIAMI , Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurtech platform Asteya recently supported the launch event of the newly founded AURORA Institute in St. Tropez on Saturday, July 23. The crucial event saw over 500 international attendees including several well-known celebrities, entrepreneurs, and investors. People of note included Robbie Williams, Kevin Love, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rob Raco, Cameron Winklevoss, Lola Tash & Nicole Argiris (@mytherapistsays), Peter Berg, Philippe Parenno, Kate Bock, and Queen Latifah. Live performances, presentations, and art installations included Kool & The Gang, Tinie Tempah, BLOND:ISH, master mentalist Lior Suchard, Tino Sehgal, Jeppe Hein, Refik Anadol, and the "first cyborg" Nathan Copeland.

The AURORA Institute was founded by Louise Tabbiner, Christian Angermayer, and Henry Chalhoub. AURORA's mandate is to be the first non-profit incubator of its kind, focused on funding the world's leading individuals and NGOs dedicated to solving the existing global mental health crisis. The Institute's goal is to amplify the efforts of those already doing the most impactful work or to empower those that could do more - helping them build their own foundations or navigate how to make mental health a core focus in their companies, communities, and organizations.

"At Asteya, our vision is to protect people's income and help them live a healthier and better life both physically and mentally," said Asteya Co-Founder Hadi Radwan. "According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in every five adults experience mental illness, which is equivalent to nearly 50 million Americans, and additionally one out of 10 Americans with a mental illness are uninsured. We are proud to be one of the Founding Partners of the AURORA Institute whose mandate is to increase visibility and awareness around the need for mental health funding and to destigmatize mental health issues. At Asteya we strive to make mental health a priority for not only our customers but our corporate team as well."

The inaugural event honored the first four AURORA Institute prize winners, who were recognized for their significant contributions to ending the mental health crisis. Winners included Kevin Love, Dr. Adam Gazzaley (M.D., PhD.), The Klitschko Foundation, and The Weight of Gold. The event, titled Evening of Discovery, focused on the new science of mental health, mindful meditation, the integration of the metaverse and virtual reality in mental health interventions, and more. The launch event raised over $8 million which will be directed to the prize winners' charities of choice.

The event and Asteya's involvement marked a crucial milestone in AURORA's plans to raise $50 million in the next 5 years while increasing visibility and awareness around the need for global mental health funding and de-stigmatization of mental health issues. Much in line with Asteya's ethos, The AURORA Institute believes that by exploring and opening our minds, we can build a healthier, happier, and more inclusive future for all.

For more information on Asteya, its offerings and the company's stance on mental health awareness, visit www.Asteya.world . For more information on The AURORA Institute and its mission, visit their Instagram at @aurora.institute .

About Asteya

Asteya is an Insurtech company whose mission is to make income insurance accessible to anyone. Asteya's goal is to support people's financial, physical, and mental health so they can focus on living. Founded in 2019, Asteya is backed by I2BF Ventures, Capital Factory, Cap Meridian Ventures, and Northstar.vc. For more information on Asteya, its mission, and its products visit www.Asteya.world .

View original content:

SOURCE Asteya