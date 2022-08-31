GILBERT, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEVX, a world-wide leader in design and development of high energy-dense battery pack solutions and electric powertrains announces the industry's first fully electric 2022 MB Sprinter designed for last mile delivery in all climates. ZEVX is ready to deliver solutions that transition your fleets to BEV now! Come see our BEV Sprinter during the Home Delivery World show at booth 1025.

ZEVX Electrifies at Home Delivery World 2022 (PRNewswire)

ZEVX Electrifies at Home Delivery World 2022 in Pennslyvania!

About ZEVX:

ZEVX aims to be the worldwide leader in battery electric power systems and data intelligence for e-mobility applications. ZEVX has a series of battery electric powertrain and power system products that quickly migrate commercial fleet assets to zero carbon. ZEVX has a service mission to support customers through a deep partner network using existing automotive service infrastructure. This provides rapid adoption through the service network to install and deliver advanced data intelligence from fleet assets to optimize the carbon transition.

Media Contacts:

Shannon Kendall

Investor Relations

ZEVX, Inc.

+1 832-643-3459

skendall@ZEVX.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZEVX, Inc.