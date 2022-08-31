Hightower Makes Strategic Investment in Highland Private Wealth Management

The $1.2 billion wealth management business in Bellevue, Wash., brings a bench of multi-generational leaders, strong growth, and a differentiated approach to serving high-net-worth clients.

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower today announced it has made a strategic investment in Highland Private Wealth Management ("Highland"), a $1.2 billion wealth advisory and investment management business located in Bellevue, Wash., with a focus on high-net-worth individuals and families in the Pacific Northwest region and beyond.

"There is a real synergy between Highland and Hightower, culturally and philosophically," said Bob Oros , Hightower CEO.

Founded in 1999, Highland provides wealth counseling, investment management and financial planning services to executives, professionals, business owners, wealth beneficiaries and other high-net-worth households. Its mission is to preserve and grow clients' wealth while also helping them discover how their money can support the things that matter most in life, which Highland refers to as Living Fully®. Highland has 18 employees, including 5 advisors.

"Highland is a high-growth organization with a strong bench of multi-generational leaders and a differentiated approach to client service," said Bob Oros, Chairman and CEO of Hightower. "There is a real synergy between Highland and Hightower, culturally and philosophically. Highland recognizes that the world is changing. They are forward-thinking in the way they've evolved their offering to meet their clients' total life needs—this commitment and approach fits squarely with Hightower's 'well-th rebalanced' ethos."

"At Highland, we believe in acting as the central 'wealth confidant' to clients, providing them with deep financial knowledge and specialized coaching to help them connect their money to a life of meaning and purpose," said Highland's CEO and Founder John Christianson. "Our strategic partnership with Hightower – which includes access to institutional-level value-added services, operational scale and support – is a key step in advancing how we serve our clients and grow our business. The partnership enables us to retain our entrepreneurial spirit and autonomy, which has been central to our success."

Hightower offers its 131 advisory businesses in 34 states and the District of Columbia a range of services designed to catalyze and accelerate organic growth, including business development consulting, leadership and team development, talent acquisition, marketing support, technology, investment management resources, compliance, accounting, payroll and human resources. Inorganic growth services include sourcing, valuation, deal structuring, due diligence, legal and regulatory, pre- and post-close integration, and capital resources for M&A transactions. Advisory groups that partner with Hightower also gain access to economies of scale, deep industry relationships and a nationwide advisor community.

Highland was advised by Raymond James' Asset & Wealth Management investment banking team; Highland received legal counsel from Peterson Russell Kelly Livengood PLLC.

As of June 30, 2022, Hightower's assets under management (AUM) were $108.4 billion, and assets under administration were approximately $132.6 billion.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

