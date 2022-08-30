NIH PROGRAM STUDY FINDS PREGNANT PEOPLE ARE EXPOSED TO DANGEROUS CHEMICALS FOUND IN A VARIETY OF HOUSEHOLD PRODUCTS

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded study found that pregnant people are exposed to a variety of dangerous chemicals commonly found in household products. People can be exposed to these chemicals through the air, contaminated food, household dust, water, plastics, products that contain dyes and pigments, and many other sources.

This study used new methods to measure the levels of 45 chemicals in urine samples from 171 pregnant people participating in the NIH Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program. Two of these chemicals, melamine and cyanuric acid, were found in over 99% of study participants, and exposure to four different types of aromatic amines were also found in nearly all participants. Levels of these chemicals were higher among Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black participants and those exposed to tobacco smoke.

"This is the first national study to reveal that pregnant people in the U.S. are widely exposed to melamine, cyanuric acid, and aromatic amines—chemicals that may be harmful to maternal health and child development," said Giehae Choi, PhD.

ECHO Program investigators Dr. Choi and Jessie Buckley, PhD, both of Johns Hopkins University, along with Tracey Woodruff, PhD, MPH of the University of California, San Francisco led this collaborative research effort published in Chemosphere.

