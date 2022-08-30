Invitae to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conference:

Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 , at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time in New York City , New York .

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed by visiting the investors section of the company website at ir.invitae.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com .

