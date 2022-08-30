Focusing on Germany's Future: Summit conference of Leading Business Minds as part of the "50 German Leaders" Series

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany punches above its weight for size and population, enjoying enormous economic strength for decades. German performance in this field clearly has several factors – inventiveness, solidity and economic skill are certainly among them. German brands and products, including cars, sportswear, pharmaceuticals, and software, are in high demand all over the world.

As well as the big brands, Germany boasts many strong companies and real pioneers. With the documentary series "50 German Leaders", the TBD Media Group highlights companies and businesses in the SME sector and beyond, in order to demonstrate the diverse concepts and committed personalities that lie behind the unbroken economic success in the centre of Europe. Ultimately, the entire film series will highlight what makes German manufacturing and the German service business so valuable, with authentic representatives from mechanical engineering, logistics, insurance, education, and the textile industry.

Tasks and Opportunities of the Future

Despite a robust German economy, each company is facing significant challenges due to current global developments on a technological, environmental, political and societal level. Less well publicised are the positive dynamics that are advancing global society as a whole and offer rich opportunities. In response, the TBD Media Group will create a forum for an exchange of ideas with all participants of the "50 German Leaders" series.

On Monday 26 September, a select group of German SMEs will meet at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel on Potsdamer Platz in Berlin to exchange ideas and discuss the future of the country's economy. Among other things, essential topics such as mobility, exports, sustainability, the lack of skilled workers and further ongoing challenges will be discussed. One goal is to jointly explore well-founded approaches to solving these issues.

The keynote speaker Mr. Wolfgang Bosbach , among others, will set political accents.

Information on TBD Media Group

TBD Media Group is a global media group that helps businesses, organisations and governments communicate their brand message in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/.

