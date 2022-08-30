Comerica Incorporated Names Von E. Hays Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer - General Counsel

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) today announced that Von E. Hays, Senior Vice President – General Counsel Human Resources, Litigation and Corporate Operations, has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer – General Counsel, effective Aug. 26, 2022. Hays, who had been serving as interim Chief Legal Officer since May 2022, will continue to report to Curt Farmer, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"During his 15 years with Comerica, Von has been instrumental in providing valuable counsel and guidance in key legal matters," said Farmer. "His strong legal acumen, tenured experience and demonstrated leadership will continue to serve as an important asset for our organization."

Prior to his assignment as Interim General Counsel, Hays served in a variety of leadership roles with responsibility supporting Human Resources, Litigation and Corporate Operations.

Prior to joining Comerica in 2007, Hays spent over ten years in private practice, most recently as a partner at K&L Gates where he represented clients in litigation, government investigations and labor and employment matters. His experience also involved trial work, arbitrations, mediations, employment auditing and policy development. He provided extensive client counseling on day-to-day employment and regulatory compliance issues.

Hays is also active in the local community, sitting on the board of directors for the Child and Family Guidance Center, a nonprofit organization in Dallas helping address the mental health needs of children, adults and families.

Hays earned his law degree from Drake University with High Honors where he served on the Drake Law Review, and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree from Central College in Pella, Iowa.

