REVOLVE ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF ITS DESIGNER SHOWCASE AND POP-UP SHOP, REVOLVE GALLERY DURING FASHION WEEK IN NEW YORK CITY

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REVOLVE Group (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, announces the return of REVOLVE Gallery, for the second installment of the immersive, multi-brand installation featuring emerging fashion designers, exclusive brands, and premier partners. REVOLVE Gallery will be held in New York during Fashion Week on September 9, 10 and 11, with an invite only preview event on September 8. Guests can RSVP via www.revolve.com/content/NYFashionWeek starting August 26, 2022, 9AM EST. Guests will enter through 375 10th Avenue, New York, NY, 10001 (cross streets 10th Ave & 31st St).

REVOLVE Gallery launched in 2021 as a platform to support emerging designers while bringing the Fashion Week experience to the customer in a signature REVOLVE way. The activation in 2021 featured 13 brands and partners, and drew over 3,000 customers and VIPs over the course of three days including Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, Lori Harvey, Megan Fox, Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse and many more.

This year, REVOLVE Gallery will feature over 20 creative spaces intended to excite and delight - with each creator, designer or partner curating a dedicated display. As the destination for emerging designers, REVOLVE will highlight a selection of the industry's most coveted brands, including Aya Muse, Santa Brands, Andrea Iyamah, Kim Shui, Michael Costello, LITA By Ciara, and Good Man Brand whose showcased collections will be exclusive to REVOLVE, and available to shop in person and online in real-time.

In addition, REVOLVE will showcase special collaborative collections from its Owned Brand portfolio, including Camila Coelho Collection, House of Harlow 1960, REMI x REVOLVE and Helsa by Elsa Hosk, among others. Returning for a second year, Cotton Incorporated will create a sensory experience and thought-provoking educational presentation about cotton's relationship with water that links back to it as a natural fiber. 818 Tequila will have an interactive installation and guests will enjoy beverages by Onda Tequila Seltzer, Celsius, La Croix and Ten To One Rum.

Up Next Designer's Albert Ayal, known for discovering and promoting up and coming fashion talent, is participating as a curatorial partner. He has worked directly with designers for months to compose his first exhibition of 12 unique looks from around the world - ranging from Hong Kong to New York City - to present exclusively at REVOLVE Gallery. Ayal's ability to reach new audiences on behalf of brands in the digital space aligns closely with REVOLVE as a powerful platform for amplification, storytelling and connection.

The four-day Gallery experience opens with an invite only launch event and preview on Thursday, September 8th and will be open to the public for three days on September 9, 10, and 11 from 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm daily. For a truly see now, buy now experience, attendees can shop all the collections seen at REVOLVE Gallery, online via the REVOLVE Gallery IRL pop-up shop, powered by Bolt. As the exclusive checkout partner of REVOLVE Gallery, Bolt will showcase its new product, Checkout Links, to offer a one-link, one-click checkout experience for shoppers. Using customized QR codes, shoppers can scan and transact, making it simple and seamless to access their favorite REVOLVE Gallery items immediately.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

9/7: Designer Dinner honoring REVOLVE Gallery and its Emerging Designers

9/8: VIP Preview Presentation of REVOLVE Gallery

9/9-9/11: REVOLVE Gallery Open to Public 12PM- 8PM

9/10: Private Girls Inc. Panel on "Finding Your Confidence to Build Your Brand" from 10AM-12PM

REVOLVE GALLERY BRANDS FEATURED

Emerging Designers Featured:

Aya Muse

Andrea Iyamah

Kim Shui

LITA by Ciara + Good Man Brand

Santa Brands

Up Next Designer: Buerlangma, Celine Kwan , Christopher Raxxy, Grace Ling , Holy Spells, Ibrahima Gueye , Kasia Kucharska , Ndigo, ONRUSHW23FH, REN, SLXWORLD, Valerievi

Owned Brands:

Camila Coelho Collection

HELSA

House of Harlow 1960

L'academie + Eaves

Lovers and Friends ML + x Recover

Michael Costello

NBD

REMI x REVOLVE

WellBeing + BeingWell

Available at the Pop Up Shop

Women's:

Beauty:

Men's:

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established, and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com .

