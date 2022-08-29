Mohegan Recognized on the Forbes Best-in-State Employers 2022 List

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan has been recognized on the Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on August 24th, 2022 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website. This recognition further solidifies Mohegan's position as a leader in the hospitality, gaming and entertainment industries and aligns well with the company's vision - to transcend gaming while transforming entertainment into a more immersive, exhilarating experience for all.

America's Best-in-State Employers 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 70,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the USA. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,380 employer brands were ranked among the top employers. Brands were able to win in more than one state.

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industry and state that stood out either positively or negatively.

Based on the results of the study, Mohegan is proud to be recognized on the Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers 2022 for the state of Connecticut, the home of Mohegan headquarters and Tribe.

"We're honored to see Mohegan named among the best employers in Connecticut," said Ray Pineault, President & CEO of Mohegan. "The workplace culture at Mohegan and implemented at all of our properties is guided by our core values and the 'Spirit of Aquai' which has created a strong and secure working environment for our team members that will continue for generations to come. The Spirit of Aquai is a centuries-old guiding philosophy infused throughout all levels of Mohegan operation. This allows employees to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for outstanding hospitality and guest experience – and we are thrilled to earn this recognition on such a prominent scale."

About Mohegan

Mohegan is the owner, developer and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls; and Mohegan Inspire is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit www.mohegangaming.com.

