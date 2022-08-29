Dow wins six 2022 R&D 100 Awards

Marks Company's 11 th consecutive year making the list; over that timeframe has earned more awards than any other company

MIDLAND, Mich., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW) has rounded out the 2022 R&D 100 Awards, a signature program of R&D Magazine, with a total of six winners and one special recognition. The R&D 100 Awards program, celebrating its 60th year, is widely considered one of the most prestigious among the research and development (R&D) community, honoring innovation pioneers and their contributions to science and technology.

"The ambitious nature of Team Dow has enabled us to create products that solve problems and add value to our everyday lives—from traffic construction to hair care," said A.N. Sreeram, senior vice president, Research & Development, and chief technology officer for Dow. "We are honored by this recognition, which greatly underscores our commitment to delivering innovations that are not only trailblazing, but created with sustainability, people and our planet in mind."

This year, Dow edged out its competition in the Mechanicals/Materials category with a total of six awards, which comes after it also led the pack in the finalists round with a total of 12. Dow has earned recognition on the R&D 100 list every year since 2012, and over that timeframe the Company's products and technologies have received 55 cumulative awards – the most of any company.

In addition to the award winners, REVOLOOP™ PCR received a Special Recognition for inclusive recycling in the Corporate Social Responsibility category, which honors an organization's efforts to be a greater corporate member of society, from a local to global level.

Read more about our 2022 R&D 100 Award-winning products and innovations:

DOWSIL™ ICL-1000 Data Center Immersion Cooling Fluid is a game changer for cooling cloud and data centers by enabling thermal conductivity while reducing operation costs – energizing industry advancement and ushering forward the Green Revolution. Dow is enabling efficiencies and sustainability in cloud and data centers by creating next-generation materials safely – for the planet.

DURATRACK™ R-100 and AEH-100 Resins for Green Bike Lanes: Dow's DURATRACK™ two-component (2K) technology for broad area markings make a great point for bicyclist safety. The green bike lane coatings increase the visibility of bicyclists for drivers, safety through clearly delineated space, and motorist yielding behavior to those in the lanes, as well as discourages parking in the bike lane. In addition, it yields pleasant results such as superior adhesion, skid-resistance, UV durability and quick drying time, while enhancing work-zone safety through a speedy and efficient installation process. This traffic paint technology is projected to cut costs per mile by about 80%, which will hopefully lead to more green bike lanes.

ELVALOY™ RET MF 1177 Polymeric PCR Asphalt Paving Compatibilizer is Dow's solution for modified asphalt that builds longer lasting and higher load carrying roads. ELVALOY™ RET is supplied as free-flowing pellets that melt into hot asphalt to create a permanently modified asphaltic (bitumen) binder. The RET-modified asphalt remains easy-to-use, but delivers improved long-term resilience and climate resistance. Unlike elastomeric additives that are merely mixed or suspended in asphalt, RET locks itself in during a fluid-stage reaction.

Sustainable Collation Shrink Film enabled by REVOLOOP™ and DOWLEX™ GM AX01: Dow's collaboration derived from REVOLOOP™ technology for mechanical recycling enables shrink film that protects goods, keeps them safe and clean, and incorporates recycled material. Polyethylene resin developed as a rheology modifier is intended to be side fed in low percentage with selected DOW™ LLDPE resins to increase melt strength and produce a more shear thinning behavior. Explore the interactive catalog that walks through Dow's offerings in shrink film and more.

MaizeCare™ Clarity Polymer is a sustainable, superior polymer for clear hair styling gels. This bio-based, biodegradable polymer with film-forming properties provides a non-tacky feel when styling your hair. The corn-based ingredient can be used as a high-performing fixative polymer that offers curl retention, hair stiffness, and carbomer compatibility for crystal clear formulations.

MAINCOTE™ HG-300 Emulsion is a high-performance one component for metal protective coatings that offers excellent corrosion resistance, early water resistance and durability. It can be formulated into direct to metal coatings (DTM), primer and topcoat.

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

