CVS Pharmacy "Senior Days" to provide seniors convenient and easy access to flu vaccines in the Tampa-area

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Pharmacy® will host a series of Senior Days to give people over age 55 quick and easy access to the annual flu vaccine. The Senior Days, which will be held every Thursday throughout the month of September, will be held at 20 CVS® HealthHUB™ locations in the Tampa-area. During Senior Days, patients will be greeted by pharmacy staff, have access to educational information and receive their vaccination from a dedicated immunizer.

A dedicated CVS immunizer administers the flu vaccine to a local senior who is among a patient population at greater risk of developing severe flu-related illnesses. (PRNewswire)

Getting an annual flu shot, along with other important vaccines, such as COVID-19, shingles and pneumonia, if eligible, is important for avoiding illness and protecting the overall health of the community, especially for seniors who are at greater risk of developing severe flu-related illnesses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that people over age 65 receive either the higher dose or adjuvanted flu vaccine, both of which help the body elicit a better immune response to the vaccine. CVS Pharmacy is offering both the high dose and adjuvanted flu vaccines this season and will have both types of vaccine available during the Senior Day events.

While patients can always schedule an immunization appointment ahead of time at CVS.com or via the CVS Pharmacy app, during Senior Days, patients over age 55 are able to simply walk-in and request a flu vaccination. The events, held every Thursday in September (September 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th), will take place at the CVS Pharmacy stores listed below:

8001 9 th Street N., St. Petersburg, FL 33702

110 Bullard Parkway, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

1000 East Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

2322 Land O Lakes Boulevard, Lutz, FL 33549

99 Magnolia Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823

35010 S. Florida Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33813

704 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Seffner, FL 33584

8905 Bryan Dairy Road, Largo, FL 33777

3501 54 th Avenue S., Saint Petersburg, FL 33711

5357 Ehrlich Road, Tampa, FL 33625

30387 US Highway 19 N., Clearwater, FL 33761

10925 SR 54, New Port Richey, FL 34655

4120 Henderson Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629

611 S. Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606

2175 Main Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

8801 W. Linebaugh Avenue, Tampa, FL 33626

4302 Cortez Road West, Bradenton, FL 34210

6206 Commerce Palms Drive, Tampa, FL 33647

5905 US Highway 301 S., Riverview, FL 33578

1929 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

The CDC recommends that individuals get their flu vaccination early in the fall, before flu season begins, and ideally no later than the end of October.

CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health, is America's leading retail pharmacy with more than 9,000 locations, including over 1,700 pharmacies inside of Target and Schnucks grocery stores. We are committed to delivering innovative health solutions that create a simpler, more accessible experience for patients, customers and caregivers. CVS Pharmacy is the only national pharmacy to remove tobacco products from its shelves and has taken a leadership role in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by making testing and vaccinations available at locations across the United States. For the latest product and service offerings, visit www.cvs.com or download the CVS Pharmacy app.

Shannon Dillon

346-291-7131

Shannon.Dillon@CVSHealth.com

