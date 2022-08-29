Bentley Residences and REALM-Global Announce Collaboration

The First Residential Offering by One of the Most Respected Brands in the World Debuts on the Elite Platform August 2022

DENVER, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentley Motors is proud to announce plans to develop the tallest coastal residential tower in the U.S. Every aspect of the building and the 200+ residences and amenities are designed to a level of craftsmanship that has defined the Bentley marque for more than a hundred years. Bentley Residences is a 62-story condominium building located in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

REALM, the world's most elite membership in the luxury real estate industry welcomes Bentley Tower to join its prestigious collection of new developments including the Towers at the Waldorf Astoria, Oil Nut Bay in the British Virgin Islands and 181 Fremont Residences. (PRNewswire)

With estimated completion in 2026, Bentley Residences was developed by Dezer Development and designed by Sieger Suarez Architects. Each of the Bentley Residences will offer unparalleled bay and Miami skyline views. Additionally, residents will enjoy a number of state-of-the-art amenities including a restaurant, cinema, whiskey bar, gym, pool, spa and cigar lounge, cabanas and landscaped gardens.

The Bentley Design Department has been integral to the development of the building, bringing to life the Bentley DNA to ensure a truly authentic design. The core of the building will feature the patented car elevator and will be a prominent and luxurious feature for any car enthusiast. Each residence will include an in-unit multi-car garage – the ultimate statement in exclusivity and privacy. Due to the innovative design, Bentley Residences will also offer unique ocean and bayside views in every apartment, thanks to the building's cylindrical form and floor-to-ceiling windows. The tower will be designed to inspire new ways to embrace space and connect to the stunning surrounding environment.

"We have just completed construction on our $10 million sales center and we are excited to offer prospective buyers the fully immersive luxury experience that they have come to expect from the Bentley brand," says Sebastian Tettamanti, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Bentley Residences. "While offering a standard of experience in our sales center that is unrivaled, Bentley Tower also has developed a digital strategy to reach the world's affluent. By joining REALM™, we are confident in our ability to offer this incredible opportunity to own a piece of a true legacy to an audience that is unequaled by any other real estate platform."

REALM Founding Partner Alistair Brown explains, "REALM works with a membership comprised of the most elite real estate professionals and developers in the world. Each member is vetted and personally invited to ensure that the community consists only of the highest integrity top-performers. Through patented technology the Bentley Residences will be able to align the lifestyle affinities of prospective buyers with the attributes of the residences and their world-class amenities. By activating the clients of the REALM membership, we are excited to support the Bentley Residences sales team in achieving broader reach and exceptional results through their efforts," Brown continues.

Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, says, "The modern and progressive brand identity of Bentley Residences is at work in both the tower's interior and exterior spaces, rooted in authenticity, sustainability and innovation. We've partnered with Dezer to create a living experience that expresses the very philosophy of the Bentley brand and stays true to our vision of inspiring extraordinary journeys."

"Partnering with Bentley Motors, a true global luxury brand and being able to create another first in the Miami marketplace is an extraordinary opportunity," adds Gil Dezer, President of Dezer Development. "With Bentley Motors, together we will create something inspiring, powerful and iconic – a true game-changer when it comes to luxury living."

About REALM

REALM is the first globally collaborative real estate platform that combines real-time data with human experience and networking, and its membership is comprised of the most accomplished real estate professionals ever assembled. A REALM membership is a relationship enhancer and includes a game-changing technology platform that will enhance client data, provide a lifestyle profile for a member's clients, and then matches elite REALM members anywhere in the world based on the clients they represent and the listings they have.

To learn more, go to https://www.realm-global.com

About Bentley Motors

Bentley Motors is the most sought after luxury car brand in the world. The company's headquarters in Crewe is home to all of its operations including design, R&D, engineering and production of the company's three model lines, Bentayga, Continental and Flying Spur. The combination of fine craftsmanship, using skills that have been handed down through generations, alongside engineering expertise and cutting-edge technology is unique to UK luxury car brands such as Bentley. It is also an example of high-value British manufacturing at its best. Bentley employs around 4,000 people at Crewe.

About Dezer Development

Dezer Development was founded in 1970 by creative and innovative real estate visionary, Michael Dezer. With the involvement of his son, Gil Dezer, President of Dezer Development, the company has grown to encompass unique and strategic holdings in New York, Florida, and Las Vegas over the past 45 years. Today, with just over 27 oceanfront Floridian acres, Dezer Development has arguably one of the largest holdings of beachfront property owned and developable in the state. Dezer Development's branded real estate portfolio includes Porsche Design Tower, and Residences by Armani/Casa and now, Bentley Residences. Generating an unprecedented response from a broad range of local, national, and international buyers, the prolific developer has successfully sold over 2,700 units and generated over $3.6 billion in sales. www.dezerdevelopment.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Terri Tiffany, Terri@SandHillPRPartners.com, 650 387-7720

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REALM