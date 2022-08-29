ABC's Shark Tank Kevin O'Leary Speaking at Startup World Cup Grand Finale on September 30 in San Francisco

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup World Cup, organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures, has confirmed that Kevin O'Leary – a famous entrepreneur and an outspoken investor on ABC's Shark Tank – is speaking at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale on September 30, 2022. More than 2,500 startups, corporate executives, and investors are expected to attend the event.

Kevin O'Leary is a co-founder of SoftKey International, one of the first software companies to apply the principles of consumer good marketing to the software industry. The company has scaled to become a leader in the development of educational, reference, and home productivity software through rapid growth and a series of acquisition of software companies, including Mindscape, Broderbund and The Learning Company. In 1999, he sold his company to Mattel for US$4.2 billion. His first-hand entrepreneurial experience provides inspiration to the creative startup founders who compete on Shark Tank.

Lidia Fonseca, Chief Digital and Technology Officer of Pfizer, is also confirmed to speak. She will share the untold stories of COVID-19 vaccine innovation, when healthcare experts and technologists around the world collaborated to help solve a massive public health emergency. Also confirmed to speak include Nikesh Arora, former COO of Softbank and Chairman & CEO of Palo Alto Networks; Thuan Pham, former CTO of Uber and CTO at Coupang; Spencer Rascoff, Co-Founder of Pacaso and Zillow; Marianna Tessel, CTO of Intuit; and Thomas Dohmke, CEO of GitHub.

The mission of the Startup World Cup is to highlight the world's best technology startups and to connect them to the global innovation ecosystem. Startup founders apply to regional competitions in 70+ cities around the world, where experienced investors evaluate their ideas and business plans. 70+ finalists from around the world will compete at the Grand Finale in San Francisco. The winner will receive a US$1 million investment prize. Tickets are going fast for the event.

About Startup World Cup

Startup World Cup is a global conference and competition with the goal of bridging startup ecosystems worldwide. The competition gives startup companies from all over the world a chance to win a US $1,000,000 prize in the form of an investment. This year, there will be 70+ regional events across North America, South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, leading up to the Grand Finale in San Francisco on September 30th.

About the organizer: Pegasus Tech Ventures

Pegasus Tech Ventures is a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley with over $2.0 billion in Assets Under Management. Pegasus offers intellectual and financial capital to emerging technology companies around the world. In addition to offering institutional investors a top-tier venture capital investment approach, Pegasus also offers a unique Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) model for large, global corporations that wish to partner with cutting-edge technology startups. Some of the 35+ corporate partners that have partnered with Pegasus include ASUS, Aisin, SEGA, Sojitz, and Omron. These corporations are able to have access to 220+ Pegasus portfolio companies such as SpaceX, 23andMe, SoFi, Rigetti, Color, Carbon, Lark, and many more. To learn more, visit: www.pegasustechventures.com.

