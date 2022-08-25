OUTCOME GROUP ANNOUNCES COMMITMENT FROM VARIANT IMPACT FUND TO DRIVE PORTFOLIO EXPANSION

Commitment will Empower Outcome to Accelerate Lending Growth across the Portfolio with Current and Future Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcome Group Inc (Outcome), an outcome-based education financing company, today announced it has secured a new debt facility from Variant Investments, LLC (Variant) and its Variant Impact Fund (IMPCX) which will allow Outcome to accelerate the growth of its education lending programs.

This significant commitment from the impact investing arm of a leading alternative investment manager expands Outcome's ability to support students attending trade schools, bootcamps, and four-year institutions. Outcome offers student-friendly, inclusive, and affordable Income Share Agreements (ISAs) and Deferred Tuition Agreements (DTAs). These financing options directly link repayment with students' career success. Students only repay the obligation if they earn above a predetermined level of income after they leave school. Monthly payments vary with their income, ensuring they are always affordable.

Variant is an alternative investment manager focused on uncorrelated income-generating assets in niche markets and is one of the leading investors in the growing ISA and DTA sectors. The Variant Impact Fund takes that a step further, providing investors with a diversified portfolio of unconventional cash-flowing assets that are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

"The commitment from Variant is a true vote of confidence in our ability to deliver innovative lending programs for our education partners and their students and drive growth across our portfolio. Outcome-based lending is changing the way students and families finance their education to help them realize their dreams and we are proud to be at the forefront of that transformation," said Outcome CEO Jim Courtland. "We thank Variant and the team for their support and look forward to our work together."

"The Variant team is excited by the recent partnership with Outcome and the opportunity to expand exposure to Access to Quality Education which is a core impact theme within the Impact Fund," said Variant Principal and Co-Founder Bob Elsasser "the experienced Outcome team brings differentiated exposure to the broad impact mandate within IMPCX"

About Outcome Group:

Outcome Group is an education finance company specializing in outcome-based financing solutions. These novel financial tools link the amount a student pays for their education to that student's future earnings. They help schools attract and retain students by making the benefits of education more transparent and the costs of education more affordable and accessible, regardless of an individual's financial circumstances.

Outcome leverages state of the art origination and underwriting capabilities to provide students with cost-effective financing. Outcome partners directly with schools and educators to design, implement, manage, and fund these outcome-based financial solutions.

About the Variant Impact Fund (IMPCX):

The Variant Impact Fund (the "Fund") offers investors efficient access to a diversified portfolio of unconventional income-generating assets aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ("UN SDGs"). The Fund invests in niche market opportunities with strong cash flow characteristics and low correlations to public equity and bond markets. The Fund's primary objective is to provide a high level of current income, with capital appreciation a secondary objective. The Fund also seeks to generate positive social and environmental impact by targeting investment opportunities aligned with both the UN SDGs and the Fund's impact investing framework. The Fund intends to invest in a wide range of opportunities across three core impact objectives: (i) financial inclusion; (ii) equitable growth; and (iii) responsible consumption.

To learn more about Outcome Group, please visit www.outcomegroup.org

Ali Fredman, Head of Strategic Partnerships, press@outcome.group

To learn more about the Variant Impact Fund (IMPCX), please visit https://funds.variantinvestments.com/variant-impact-fund/

To learn more about Variant Investments, LLC, please visit www.variantinvestments.com

Ryan Warren, Director of Investor Relations, IR@VariantInvestments.com

