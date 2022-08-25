Orion180 Donates $150,000 in H1 2022 Through "Star Outreach Program," A Charitable Initiative to Support Nonprofit Organizations Across the Southeast

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion180, a homeowners insurance provider leveraging advanced technology to serve independent insurance agents in the Southeastern U.S., today announced that it has donated $150,000 in the first six months of the year to various charitable organizations through the company's "Star Outreach Program," which provides support to local communities across the Southeast.

Orion180 launched the Star Outreach Program in August 2021. For each new policy that the company writes, they allocate a fixed amount towards a charitable fund, which is distributed to local organizations and causes that are important to the company and its agency partners. The latest round of donations took place this August impacting eight charities nominated by Orion180 and its agency partners, including Bright Blessings, First Light Shelter, Habitat for Humanity MS Capital Area, Shannon Home of Hope, The Lighthouse Academy For Dyslexia, Mulherin Home, The Rise Center, Stone Magnet Middle School, Women's Center of Brevard, and Make a Wish (Alabama). Together, these organizations improve thousands of lives by providing support to local communities, children, and families.

"We are constantly inspired by our agency partners with the time and support they give to various causes throughout their communities," said Ken Gregg, founder and CEO of Orion180. "Our Star Outreach Program has allowed us to further support these charities that make a real difference in the lives of those in need in our communities. We are grateful to have such wonderful agency partners whose commitment to community empowerment and betterment aligns with our mission at Orion180."

This round of donations was made in partnership with the Brightway Insurance (NC), PointeNorth Insurance Group LLC (AL), Pyron Group Inc. (MS), Riverside Insurance Agency, Inc. (MS), Southern Insurance Professionals LLC (MS), Thomas, Harrison and Associates Ins Agy, Inc. (AL), Reynolds Independent Insurance Agency (AL), and Alabama Independent Insurance Agents (AIIA).

Each organization was presented with a check from its respective Orion180 agency partner. Make a Wish Alabama hosted an event in which its agency partner, Alabama Independent Insurance Agents (AIIA) and local beneficiaries attended the ceremony.

Orion180 is committed to continuing its charitable giving throughout this year and expects to allocate an additional $350,000 by December 2022. Headquartered in Florida, Orion180 operates in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Georgia with plans to continue expanding in 2022.

About Orion180:

Orion180 is a homeowners insurance provider leveraging advanced technology to serve independent insurance agents in the Southeastern United States. Providing a combination of human interaction and unsurpassed technology, Orion180 enables real time quoting, binding, and issue functions in a matter of minutes. The company simplifies the homeowners insurance process, providing products that are innovative, fast, and secure. Its product has an A- A.M. Best rating, which means consumers are protected even for the most severe losses. Learn more at https://www.orion180.com/.

