NASA Awards Services Contract to Help Immerse Students in STEM

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected Guardians of Honor LLC of Washington to provide a wide range of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) products and services to the agency, including its Office of STEM Engagement.

The NASA Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics contract is a single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a firm fixed price level-of-effort basis and a maximum potential value of approximately $290 million. The period of performance includes a base period that begins Oct. 12, 2022, and runs through Oct. 11, 2023, as well as four option periods that run through Oct. 11, 2027.

Under the small business contract, Guardians of Honor LLC will provide services to execute NASA's vision and mission to immerse students, especially those underrepresented and underserved in NASA's work and research, enhance STEM literacy, and inspire the next generation of aeronautics and space explorers.

These services include:

NASA internships and fellowships

Awards and grants support

STEM content and products

Participant recruitment

NASA workforce and career learning experiences

NASA K-12 STEM engagement

NASA K-12 educator professional development

NASA K-12 collegiate competitions and challenges

NASA institutional support for research and development

Performance assessment and evaluation services

