"Back to School, Back to Fun" with Wondershare: Fill Your New School Year with Fun, Joy and Creativity While Grand Prizes Await

Wondershare brings summer energy to usher students, parents and educators into new school year and makes it more memorable than ever.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The back-to-school season is not all about prepping for lunches and school supplies, but also about getting ready for the moments filled with energy and laughs. Wondershare, the leading software company, launches the "Back to School, Back to Fun" campaign to usher students, parents and educators, into the school year in the most memorable way. Whether you are a student looking forward to meeting your classmates, a parent who finally gets to enjoy spare time, or an educator who is ready to inspire, join the online challenge from now till September 30, 2022.

Whether you are a student, parent or educator, let Wondershare bring summer energy into the new school year and make it more memorable than ever. (PRNewswire)

To enter the "Back to School, Back to Fun" online challenge, simply create a video that highlights all the fun back-to-school and summer moments, then share it with #BacktoSchoolCreation and tag @Wondershare on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , or YouTube . 8 winners will be selected based on two criteria — the quality of the content and number of engagement (likes and comments). Grand prizes include a MacBook Air with the M2 chip, two Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones and 5 Target $100 e-gift cards.

In the digital era where information is easily accessible, everyone is and has the potential to be a creator. "That's awesome because a new school season is just not about kids going to school - but also the time for educators to reach out to students around the world via online learning platforms," said Shaan Jahagirdar, the Chief Design Officer at Wondershare. "While for parents, an excellent opportunity to discover, learn or create videos to fulfill their hobbies. This is the time to be a part of shorts, reels or TikTok." Wondershare provides users with a great array of easy-to-use creative tools yet rich in features, so they can effortlessly craft a story to spread positive energy in the online community.

To increase the chances of winning, make the videos more fun and compelling by adding effects, titles, transitions, music and templates using Wondershare's versatile creative software including:

Filmora — the flagship video editor for users at any skill level. — the flagship video editor for users at any skill level.

FilmoraGo — the mobile video editor to make fun videos on the go. — the mobile video editor to make fun videos on the go.

Filmstock — the video stock library packed with trendy effects, stock images and music. — the video stock library packed with trendy effects, stock images and music.

DemoCreator — the screen presenter that makes online presentations engaging. — the screen presenter that makes online presentations engaging.

Anireel — the animation maker that creates animated explainer videos fast and easy. — the animation maker that creates animated explainer videos fast and easy.

Wondershare also offers utility software, PDF and diagramming solutions for parents and educators to enjoy peace of mind during the season:

PDFelement — the PDF solution that allows users to edit, convert, sign PDFs on any device. — the PDF solution that allows users to edit, convert, sign PDFs on any device.

EdrawMax — the diagramming solution that helps users visualize their ideas with ease. — the diagramming solution that helps users visualize their ideas with ease.

EdrawMind — the mind-mapping tool that helps users capture and organize every idea. — the mind-mapping tool that helps users capture and organize every idea.

FamiSafe — the parental control app that safeguards kids in an all-around way. — the parental control app that safeguards kids in an all-around way.

Don't forget to get limited-time offers for the software above to save up to 60% off here https://www.wondershare.com/backtoschool.html . "Back to School, Back to Fun" campaign debuts today. Please visit the website https://www.wondershare.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , or YouTube for more details.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

