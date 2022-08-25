Air Products to Provide Four End Flash Coil Wound Heat Exchangers for Qatar North Field East LNG Project

End Flash Units to be Supplied for Four Previously Awarded AP-X® LNG Heat Exchanger

Process Trains Being Built in Ras Laffan Industrial City

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD), the world's leader in liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology and equipment, announced today that it has been awarded the contract to supply four end flash coil wound heat exchangers (CWHE) for the North Field East LNG Project in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar. One of the end flash CWHE's will be used with each of the four AP-X® LNG Process trains previously announced and already being built by Air Products for Chiyoda Corporation and Technip Energies, who are constructing the LNG process trains for QatarEnergy.

The joint venture between Chiyoda Corporation and Technip Energies was awarded the major EPCC contract (Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning) in February 2021 by QatarEnergy for the onshore facilities of the North Field East Project. The EPCC contract covers the delivery of four mega LNG trains, each with a capacity to produce eight million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG, and associated utility and offsite facilities. The start-up of the first North Field East AP-X® LNG train is planned for the end of 2025.

Air Products' end flash CWHE technology was developed based on proven plant operating experience and technological innovation. It provides the safest, most robust and reliable heat exchanger for deployment in this demanding thermal cycling service, compared to alternative heat exchanger designs. The unique modular design of these end flash CWHEs provides for a compact installation, which enables the recovery of flash gas refrigeration and the production of additional LNG. Having been installed and operating for over 30 years at other LNG facilities worldwide, this will be the first time Air Products' end flash CWHEs will be installed in Qatar.

"The supply of these end flash units to the largest LNG producer in the world is a great achievement for our team, and other projects are now considering this technology for their LNG plants. The units are a great complement to the AP-X® LNG process by helping to maximize LNG production capacity and efficency. We believe this order demonstrates QatarEnergy's confidence in Air Products' robust and reliable coil wound heat exchanger technology," said Dr. John Palamara, Air Products' General Manager – LNG. "These new units continue Air Products' strong commitment to supply the latest LNG technology and equipment to QatarEnergy and build upon the existing 14 LNG trains already operating at the Ras Laffan location, all using Air Products' AP-C3MRTM and AP-X® LNG technologies."

These modularized coil wound end flash units offer several benefits, including a smaller footprint, simpler piping arrangement and mechanical support structure, and this proprietary technology works with any Air Products' liquefaction process.

Air Products will build the end flash CWHEs at its Port Manatee, Florida manufacturing facility. Air Products opened its Port Manatee facility in January 2014 and completed a 60 percent expansion in October 2019 to meet the needs of the ever-growing LNG industry. In October 2018, Air Products dedicated a new LNG equipment test facility, which enables Air Products to improve the reliability and yield produced from its LNG equipment, and to design and test new equipment.

Air Products' proprietary LNG technology, vital to helping meet the world's increasing energy needs and desire for clean energy, processes and cryogenically liquefies valuable natural gas for consumer and industrial use. For over 50 years Air Products has manufactured LNG heat exchangers installed in over 120 LNG trains at LNG facilities in 20 countries around the world.

Air Products' LNG process technology and equipment is the heart of an LNG production plant. The technology, in place at some of the most remote locations around the world, takes natural gas and unlocks its value by liquefying it and making it possible to economically ship it. The LNG is eventually re-gasified for energy uses.

The majority of total worldwide LNG is produced with Air Products' technology. In support of the LNG industry, Air Products provides process technology and key equipment for the natural gas liquefaction process, nitrogen rejection and helium recovery, purification and liquefaction for large export plants, small and mid-sized LNG plants, floating LNG plants and LNG peak shavers. Upstream, Air Products provides both nitrogen and natural gas dehydration membrane systems for offshore platforms. Downstream, Air Products provides membrane nitrogen generators for LNG carriers and land-based membrane and cryogenic nitrogen systems for LNG import terminals and baseload LNG plants.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale low- and zero-carbon hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $55 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

