Privo Technologies, Inc. Announces Publication in Nature Communications

PEABODY, Mass., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Privo Technologies, Inc. ("Privo"), a phase 3 clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that has designed and developed a nanoengineered drug delivery platform to safely deliver highly potent drugs locoregionally, announced that Nature Communications published the results of the evaluation of efficacy and safety data collected using PRV111 on animal models of oral cancer and clinical trial in patients with oral cavity squamous cell carcinoma (OCSCC).

The article titled, "A nanoengineered topical transmucosal cisplatin delivery system induces anti-tumor response in animal models and patients with oral cancer" details the observed therapeutic benefit from topical delivery, via the PRV Platform, of high concentrations of cisplatin to the tumor and regional lymph nodes while avoiding systemic circulation. "We are very pleased to publish our work in a high-ranking peer-reviewed journal such as Nature Communications. This data highlights the promise of targeted and local chemotherapy treatment and validates the superior mechanism and design of the PRV Platform and its lead derivative PRV111. This data serves as a critical milestone for entering into a Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with Carcinoma in Situ of the oral cavity as well as a springboard for exploring the use of the platform in other mucosal cancers such as lung, cervical, vaginal, rectal, and anal cancers" said Manijeh Goldberg, PhD, founder and CEO of Privo. Dr. Goldberg is the first author of the article, which was published in collaboration with Dr. Nishant Agrawal, MD FACS, and Dr. Evgeny Izumchenko, PhD, at the University of Chicago, Dept of Surgery and Dept of Medicine, respectively. Dr. Goldberg, Dr. Agrawal, and Dr. Izumchenko are the corresponding authors.

"The data from this paper provides validation of our platform for nano-encapsulating highly potent drugs while providing controlled delivery and release. Privo is excited to add to the growing body of scientific evidence demonstrating that encapsulation for local delivery of highly toxic chemotherapies and other drug classes can unlock therapeutic benefits, disrupting the targeted drug delivery industry both topically and intraoperatively" said Dr. Goldberg. "We are grateful to our clinical sites and their investigative teams for their participation in this study, and of course indebted to our patients and the oral cancer community for their support of our technology." Enrollment sites included UT Health Science Center School of Dentistry and Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX; University of Cincinnati Cancer Institute in Cincinnati, OH; Advanced ENT and Allergy in Louisville, KY; Ben Taub Hospital and Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, TX.

"The treatment for oral cancer may involve life-transforming surgery which can impact function. The data presented on Privo's PRV111 is an important step in the approval process of what will be a transformative product that has the potential to change standard of care," said Dr. Nishant Agrawal. Dr. Agrawal is the Chief of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Co-Director of Head and Neck Surgical Oncology at the University of Chicago.

The complete article is available in print and in digital format which can be viewed via the following link: (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-022-31859-3).

Nature Communications is a peer-reviewed, open access, multidisciplinary journal dedicated to publishing high-quality research in all areas of biological, health, physical, chemical and Earth sciences.

About Privo Technologies, Inc.

Privo Technologies, Inc. ("Privo") is a phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics designed to eliminate cancers and prevent recurrence. Privo aims to provide better and more accessible treatment options to diverse patient populations around the world with the potential to transform standard of care for treating solid tumors. Privo is headquartered in Peabody, a suburb of Boston Massachusetts.

Privo's lead asset, PRV111 has been shown to be effective in patients with head and neck cancer in several hospitals across the US during a safety and efficacy Phase I/II clinical study, dramatically reducing tumor volume without any systemic toxicity. For additional information on Privo Technologies, Inc. please visit www.privotechnologies.com.

Media Contact: communicationteam@privotechnologies.com

