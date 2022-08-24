DriverHyre hits 30k downloads in two weeks to help brands hire delivery drivers

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DriverHyre is a one-stop solution for brands and businesses to hire delivery drivers. Launched in stealth a couple of months ago, the DriverHyre app has seen a huge uptake with 30,000+ downloads across platforms in a matter of two weeks. The platform is now coming out of stealth and hitting the market full steam.

Over the past couple of years, customer expectations have zoomed when it comes to online deliveries and this has given a huge boost to the entire home delivery space. The global last mile delivery market size was valued at $40.5 bn in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $123.7 bn by 2030. There hasn't been a corresponding increase in the number of delivery drivers and this has led to a huge driver shortage.

DriverHyre's team has been operating in parallel industries for close to a decade and from their observations, have pinned down some optimization issues to be tackled. It's not just about driver shortage- there's a huge inefficiency in the delivery driver hiring ecosystem where the correct matchmaking isn't happening. DriverHyre has an extensive network of delivery drivers in key markets like the USA in North America and Malaysia in APAC. The platform aims to match supply and demand efficiently and help businesses hire delivery drivers seamlessly.

The company has piloted with the likes of FedEx and Ryder in the last couple of months and these are some of the key features of the platform:

- Dedicated platform for delivery driver sourcing

- Network of 30k+ skilled drivers waiting to be hired

- Perfect matchmaking between drivers and businesses

- Custom screening questions for specific hiring needs

- License, Vehicle and Insurance Filters

DriverHyre is a simple, quick and to the point solution for recruiters to create job posts, view applicants and hire the best delivery drivers around. And for delivery drivers , this is the perfect solution to look for the job of their choice. With over 30,000 drivers and 50+ recruiters, the platform is set to accelerate and solve this pressing problem to make home deliveries easy.

