Comfort Hotels Unites Breakfast Lovers for National Waffle Day by Honoring Local Heroes

Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, and Comfort Inn & Suites properties griddle up gratitude coast-to-coast as Choice Hotels brings back annual festivities and sweepstakes

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Waffle Day, Choice Hotels International Inc.'s (NYSE: CHH) flagship Comfort Hotels brand is bringing back its popular #ComfortSaysThanks campaign, uniting breakfast lovers nationwide in recognition of hometown heroes.

Comfort Inn Murrieta Temecula Wine Country’s waffle station for National Waffle Day (PRNewswire)

"For us, the only thing sweeter than a Comfort waffle is working together with franchisees and guests to pay it forward," said Heather Price-Garcia, senior director, signature brands, Choice Hotels. "National Waffle Day began as a simple nod to the brand's signature hearty and healthy breakfast offerings, but quickly evolved into a nationwide giving campaign we could not be more pleased to support. Hometown heroes are essential for supporting the well-being of our communities and honoring all they do truly underscores the warm, welcoming experience Comfort embodies."

Throughout the month of August, nearly 100 participating Comfort hotels around the country are inviting community service groups—such as teachers, first responders and volunteers—to enjoy a free, hot breakfast featuring the brand's famous waffles to say "thanks" for doing their part to help shape the community for the better.

As part of this year's #ComfortSaysThanks campaign, the Comfort brand is donating 100 waffle kits—complete with a waffle iron, batter, syrup, and accessories—to local organizations selected by Comfort hotel owners. Additionally, Comfort and Golden Malted is giving 25 lucky waffle lovers the chance to win their own waffle kit. From 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 24, waffle lovers who share their favorite waffle toppings and use #ComfortWaffleRaffle2022 on Choice Hotels' Waffle Day posts on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter will be entered to win.

"People love the Comfort waffles—from blueberry and strawberry to chocolate and cinnamon, in addition to the signature, original flavor that started it all. Every year, our owners look forward to National Waffle Day when they can combine their favorite breakfast food with giving back to the people who give so much to the community. This day marks one of many reasons why we're proud to be a part of the Comfort family," said John Wang, Choice Hotels franchisee and owner of the Comfort Inn Murrieta Temecula Wine Country.

For more information about the #ComfortSaysThanks campaign and to enter the sweepstakes, visit www.choicehotels.com/comfort-inn/waffle-day, on August 24, 2022.

About Comfort ®

The Comfort brand, franchised by Choice Hotels, has been trusted by travelers and hotel owners for nearly 40 years. With over 2,100 hotels open worldwide, Comfort Inn®, Comfort Inn & Suites®, and Comfort Suites® properties are ready to welcome business and leisure travelers everywhere they need to be. The Comfort brand family recently completed a multiyear transformation initiative that resulted in updated guest rooms, refreshed public spaces, and a new, modern logo—signaling to guests on the outside of the hotel that something's new on the inside. As the largest 100% smoke-free hotel brand in North America, Comfort hotels offer complimentary amenities that include a hot, hearty, and healthy breakfast, free Wi-Fi, business center, and fitness center or swimming pool at most locations. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/comfort-hotels.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. On August 11, 2022, Choice acquired Radisson Hotels Americas, adding nine brands, more than 600 hotels, and approximately 67,000 rooms in the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada to its portfolio. With 22 brands, Choice Hotels has more than 7,500 hotels, and nearly 650,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of August 11, 2022. The Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a broad range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper mid-scale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

© 2022 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

Comfort Hotels (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.