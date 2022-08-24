Cava Discovery Week Adds Sparkle to September in New York City

Restaurants, bars, and retailers across the city will celebrate the "excellence and quality" of Cava through a week of promotion dedicated to Spain's signature sparkling wine

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, Cava Discovery Week returns to New York City with over 20 different participating locations across the city running a variety of limited-time offers, tasting flights, specialty Cava cocktails and food and wine pairings, and innovative in-person events for their Cava-loving clientele. The campaign will run from Friday, September 16 through Sunday, September 25.

To learn more about Cava Discovery Week partners and events, visit: cava.wine/en/cava-discovery-week-new-york

The enthusiasm for Cava Discovery Week is growing: this year the program will feature more partners than ever before, including some of New York City's most celebrated restaurants, bars, and retail shops: 390 Social, Bazár Tapas, Boro6 Wine Bar, Casa Mono & Bar Jamón, Clay, Contento, Copake Wine Works, Copinette, Corkbuzz Union Square, Despaña Fine Foods & Tapas Café, El Born, Gary's Wine and Marketplace, Grape Collective, Huertas, La Cava, Mercado Little Spain, Oliva Tapas, Pompette Wine & Spirits and Musette Wine Bar, Socarrat Paella Bar (3 locations), Somm Time, and Tomiño Taberna Gallega.

In addition to the in-house promotions curated by each participating partner, the week will feature a program of trade- and consumer-facing events and an interactive social media campaign to inspire learning and engagement:

Cava Sail —Monday, September 12, 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. EST . This event is for trade and media only; to request an invitation, please This event is for trade and media only; to request an invitation, please contact us

Bubbly Monday: Cava Discovery Week Edition —Monday, September 19, 8: 00 p.m. EST. An evening at Somm Time, wine bar and Cava Discovery Week partner. No registration is required. An evening at Somm Time, wine bar and Cava Discovery Week partner. No registration is required.

Cava Cocktails —Tuesday, September 20, 6:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. EST at 390 Social, Cava Discovery Week partner location. This event is sold out; inquire at 390 Social, Cava Discovery Week partner location. This event is sold out; inquire here to join the waitlist.

Cava & Conservas—Wednesday, September 21, 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. EST . Special Cava and food pairing dinner at Cava Discovery Week partner restaurant, Huertas. Purchase tickets Special Cava and food pairing dinner at Cava Discovery Week partner restaurant, Huertas. Purchase tickets here

Instagram Lives hosted by Cava Ambassadors, scheduled to take place throughout the week.

The expansion of Cava Discovery Week echoes a general increase in interest nationwide as sales of Cava continue to excel in the U.S.—in 2021 Cava sales to export markets increased by 11% to 71% of total sales (D.O. Cava) and, in the U.S. market, Cava was up 9% compared to 2020 (SipSource).

At such a pivotal time, D.O. Cava remains committed to executing its ambitious strategic plan propelled by the new zoning and segmentation regulations designed to unite producers under common goals of advancing quality and bringing visibility to the singularities of different sub-regions and vineyard sites.

"Unity is fundamental at such decisive times for the future of the sector," says Javier Pagés, the newly re-elected President of the D.O. Cava. "With it, the sector can achieve all the challenges we have set for ourselves and be a leading global designation of origin for some of the world's highest quality sparkling wines."

To learn more about Cava Discovery Week partners, participating wineries, and events, visit: cava.wine/en/cava-discovery-week-new-york. Then, follow along and join the conversation on social media using #cavaweek.

About D.O. Cava

With more than 70% of international sales, Cava is the Spanish D.O. that exports the most wine: its 370 associated wineries are present in over 100 countries. The D.O. encompasses sparkling wine that pairs perfectly with every type of food, and is made using the traditional method, with a strict commitment to origin, land, and sustainability.

