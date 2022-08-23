LiveHire and CrintellTech Announce Strategic Integration to Automate Candidate Sourcing and Streamline the Recruiting Life-Cycle

MIAMI and CHEYENNE, Wyo., Aug. 23, 2022 /PR Newswire/ -- LiveHire Ltd. (ASX: LVH), a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) Total Talent Acquisition platform that helps companies connect with and hire the talent they need, and CrintellTech, an AI-driven recruitment intelligence platform that automates candidate sourcing, announce their strategic integration to transform the recruiting life-cycle.

Today's market for talent is tight and sourcing talent can be one of the most time consuming parts of a recruiter's job, accentuating the need to reach out to passive candidates in addition to active candidates in order to meet hiring needs.

Companies using LiveHire to source and hire candidates can now automate their process for sourcing and engaging with passive candidates from job board databases and professional networks by leveraging the strategic integration to CrintellTech. The CrintellTech Chrome App/Extension provides two products for the sourcing of external candidates passing them directly into LiveHire; "Eva" and "Assist".

With "Eva", LiveHire recruiters can pass the details of a job or sourcing requirement directly to Eva, allowing Eva's AI to source their desired number of candidates from integrated job board profile databases and then send emails and text messages to candidates to confirm their interest in applying. Eva's AI automatically exports candidates to LiveHire and updates their status based on their responses.

With "Assist", recruiters can export suitable candidates they find while on job board profile databases or professional networks straight into LiveHire, assigning them to jobs and including notes about why they think the candidate is a good fit. Furthermore, Crintell Assist can save recruiters time and money by identifying candidates that have already exported to LiveHire, thereby reducing the cost of external sourcing.

Once imported into LiveHire from CrintellTech through Eva or Assist, hiring teams on LiveHire can engage with candidates by leveraging workflow automations and native two-way email and text messaging all the way through to hiring, helping hiring teams deliver award-winning candidate experiences and outstanding recruitment outcomes.

"We are excited about the LiveHire integration with Crintell Technologies and our ability to accelerate the flow of qualified candidates and recruiter productivity," says Christy Forest, LiveHire CEO. "LiveHire's Total Talent Acquisition Platform (ATS + CRM) paired together with CrintellTech will streamline and modernize the hiring process and ultimately deliver a better candidate experience."

"We are excited to be a part of this strategic partnership with LiveHire. I believe our technologies complement each other and aim to bring in quality candidates and greatly improve recruiter productivity." says Arbind Joseph M, Founder and CEO of Crintell Technologies.

About LiveHire

LiveHire is a globally-leading recruitment and contingent direct sourcing platform - enabling clients to attract and engage both permanent employees and contingent workers to deliver Total Talent and Direct Sourcing solutions. LiveHire offers an award-winning candidate experience and provides talent-on-demand through its unique talent pooling and 2-way text messaging functionality, having successfully enabled end-to-end recruitment from sourcing through to hire of diverse workforces for over 200 clients across 20 verticals globally. For more information, visit https://www.livehire.com/

About CrintellTech

CrintellTech is an AI-driven recruitment intelligence platform that automates resume searches and transforms the recruitment process. The founding team at Crintell has decades of hands-on experience in staffing and recruitment and understands the conundrums faced by recruiters and employers. Crintell knew there was a need for a simple yet powerful solution that would facilitate and empower recruiters to do a better and more meaningful job. Crintell was birthed to provide better resolution to these issues and create measurable impact to the entire recruitment life cycle.

