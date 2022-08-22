Global company's management team receives premier workplace recognition

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for Management Team of the Year in the 19th Annual International Business Awards® today.

PRA Group wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2022 International Business Awards® for Management Team of the Year. (PRNewswire)

Judges cited PRA Group's commitment to giving back to communities and diversity and inclusion framework deployment.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

Judges considered over 3,700 nominations from virtually every industry across wide range of award categories. They recognized PRA Group's management team for worthy achievements in advancing the company's "people, profit and purpose (culture)" since 2020.

One judge noted, "I am impressed by the fact that the PRA Group was able to achieve the best numbers for cash collections, revenue, cash efficiency and net income in their 26-year history, especially during a very difficult year as the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic. For this, I applaud the management team."

"It is an honor to work with such a skilled team of executives. Their experience, tenure, judgment and wisdom provide the expertise and decision-making that are essential to leading our company successfully into the future, with integrity and responsibility," said Kevin Stevenson, president and CEO.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small—are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, 15 October—the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019.

"This year's class of honorees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent and successful as we've ever had," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our awards banquet in London this October."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About PRA Group

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About the Stevie Awards Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

