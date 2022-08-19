Globant Introduces its Fast Code Studio to Disrupt the Status Quo of Software Development

Globant Introduces its Fast Code Studio to Disrupt the Status Quo of Software Development

Fast Code is part of Globant's Digital Studio Portfolio, which includes Blockchain, Metaverse, Data & AI, UI Engineering, and much more.

The new studio will leverage platforms such as Augoor, MagnifAI and GeneXus.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, announced today the launch of its Fast Code Studio . Through its new Studio, Globant seeks to reinvent the future of coding through a set of flexible and ever-evolving platforms that help our clients accelerate time-to-market while also delivering value.

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant) (PRNewswire)

"With the rapid pace of technological advancements and an increasing need for more digital solutions, many organizations are looking to optimize their software development process," said Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant. "With this new offering, we expect to be the tipping point of a profound transformation in software development. Guided by our sustainable vision and deep expertise in digital transformation, our approach leans on an ecosystem of flexible and ever-evolving solutions that help our clients tackle present and future challenges."

The new studio will leverage platforms such as Augoor for assisted coding, MagnifAI for smarter testing, and GeneXus for multi-experience development, all of which are part of Globant X, an incubator of innovation that helps productize Globant's most transformative technology into platforms. Fast Code Studio will provide services such as:

Lead time reduction: Blends Globant's expertise in Lean-Agile Software Development, DevOps, and AI with state-of-the-art techniques and accelerators to improve organizations' time to value.

Total Cost Optimization (TCO): Disrupts the traditional Application Development Process to increase productivity and quality and reduce skill-set requirements for developers.

Business continuity: Future-proofs companies' technology backbone with a sustainable vision to reduce the risk of technical debt.

"In an increasingly digital world, you need the tools and processes that enable reinvention in an effective and sustainable way," said Agustín Huerta, SVP of Studios at Globant. "With this new studio, we are enabling ourselves and our customers to deliver through solutions and platforms that are flexible enough to help overcome the challenges of technological advance."

Fast Code Studio is part of Globant's Digital Studios, which focus on developing business models and technical capabilities on the latest technologies and trends to help clients digitally transform their business. The Digital Studios portfolio includes Metaverse, Blockchain, Digital Performance, and Business Hacking, among other offerings.

To learn more about the Fast Code Studio, click here

___________________________

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 25,900 employees and we are present in 20 countries working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford.

We are a member of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Globant