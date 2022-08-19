AWH Launches Adult-Use Sales at Montclair, New Jersey Dispensary

–Ascend Montclair is AWH's second dispensary in New Jersey, serving both adult-use consumers and medical patients–

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, today announced that Ascend Montclair, located at 395 Bloomfield Ave., will begin selling recreational cannabis today.

This announcement comes just months after a successful adult-use launch at Ascend Rochelle Park, the first of Ascend's New Jersey retail locations to commence recreational sales on April 21st. To ensure adequate access for both adult-use consumers and medical patients, consumers over 21 can now access a separate adult-use menu featuring a wide selection of products, including flower, edibles, vapes and more. To better streamline the shopping experience, Ascend Montclair customers will require an appointment to visit during the initial launch, available to book in advance at letsascend.com .

To accommodate heightened customer demand, medical patients can enjoy a special array of services, including a medical express lane, direct access to the front entrance, private consultation rooms, designated parking spots and dedicated shopping hours. Walk-in medical patients requiring time-sensitive services may also shop without an appointment.

"After an incredible adult-use launch in Rochelle Park, the Ascend New Jersey team is thrilled to bring that same energy and enthusiasm to Montclair," said Frank Perullo, President and Co-Founder of AWH. "New Jersey is already showing signs of a booming adult-use market, and Ascend has proactively scaled our operations and staffing to serve our customers' specific needs in the state. We are grateful for the support of the Montclair community and cannot wait to share the Ascend experience with the people of Montclair and the surrounding towns."

Please note, that the Montclair store is open from 8 am to 8 pm daily, and has specific medical-only hours reserved for medical patients. Check letsascend.com for medical-only hours.

About AWH:

AWH is a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator with licenses and assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Simply Herb, Ozone, and Ozone Reserve branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com .

