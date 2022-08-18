ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Signs Hip Hop Hall of Fame to a Three-Year Agreement to Deliver Private Label Metaverse-Ready Mobile APP

4Front Development spearheading partnership as lead consultant for the new Hip Hop Hall of Fame Museum & Hotel Residential Mega Entertainment Complex in NYC

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) ("ImagineAR" or "Company"), an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, businesses and enterprises to quickly create their own AR mobile campaigns, is honored to announce the signing of a three year partnership agreement with Hip Hop Hall of Fame Inc. to provide a Custom Mobile App delivering Immersive Metaverse Experiences.

JT Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of the Hip Hop Hall of Fame, stated, "Working with 4Front Development, we are targeting to unveil The Hip Hop Hall of Fame & Hotel Mega Residential Entertainment Complex located in the heart of New York City in 2025. In the interim, the new mobile app by ImagineAR will deliver virtual museum experiences & multi-channel metaverse experiences featuring hip-hop music artists & cultural immersive content to fans around the world starting in 2022. It will integrate dynamic experiential engagements with sponsored exclusive content to Hip Hop fans around the world including Hip Hop Hall of Fame co-branded artists & membership NFT's and a virtual world metaverse. The first metaverse prototype has been designed by our partners and will go live in the 4th quarter 2022 with the mobile app, as we continue our ongoing talks with various blockchain companies to finalize a strategic web3 tech and marketing partner to power the Hip Hop Hall of Fame NFTs and Metaverse the "Hip Hop Universe". Imagine AR mobile app will provide a safe community space and friendly eco-system for the Hip Hop fans, artists, celebrities, and influencers to express their creativity and experience real life and virtual world live events and content."

Chris Eddy, Co-Founder of 4FRONT DEVELOPMENT, "We have been focusing on large-scale projects that merge hospitality, entertainment, and technology. As the Lead Consultant for the new Hip Hop Hall of Fame & Hotel Entertainment Complex in NYC, we selected ImagineAR to be the metaverse app provider to build a global community and drive revenue prior to the launch of the physical buildings in two years."

Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of ImagineAR, stated "ImagineAR is thrilled to work with both the Hip Hop Hall of Fame and 4Front Development to deliver a Metaverse Mobile App featuring virtual museum experiences, holograms, and premium multi-channel interactive content. We expect this mobile app to be one of the most dynamic and leading museum virtual experiences ever produced to date. Thank you to Chris Eddy and JT Thompson for having the confidence to bring ImagineAR as a key technology partner."

Hip Hop Hall of Fame & Museum

The Mission and Objectives of the Hip Hop Hall of Fame Museum is to promote and preserve the past, present and future of hip-hop music and cultural arts, and to highlight the role of hip- hop music & culture in the broader urban culture and its explore its social impact in the world. To create and support projects that develop, inspire, educate and enrich the hip-hop community; and celebrate the positive and uplifting characteristics of the music culture that promotes socio-economic empowerment, and urban development.

Hip Hop Hall of Fame is a Chartered Non-Profit Museum & Educational Institution in the service of Society for the purposes of Study, Research, Education, Enlightenment, and Empowerment of Hip Hop Music & Culture Communities in America, and around the World.

4Front Development

4FRONT DEVELOPMENT is a New York City based company specializing in helping both startup and established companies to fulfill and grow in their scope, missions and goals. 4FRONT facilitates fulfilling our clients and partners needs and vision by providing real estate, finance and business development strategies and solutions. 4FRONT's areas of focus include Renewable Energy, Entertainment, Hospitality, Medtech, Insurtech, Education, Commercial and Residential Real Estate Development, Disaster Relief and Cryptocurrency.

ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is a self-publishing augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

2021 STA Category Award Winner for Fan Engagement.

