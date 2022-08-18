Howard A. Janet Named 2023 Best Lawyers® "Lawyer of the Year" for Medical Malpractice in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Janet, Janet & Suggs, LLC attorney Howard A. Janet was recently recognized by Best Lawyers® as the 2023 "Lawyer of the Year" for Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs.

Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the "Lawyer of the Year," making this accolade particularly significant. These lawyers are selected based on voting averages received during the peer review assessments.

Receiving this designation reflects the high level of respect a lawyer has earned among other leading lawyers in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism, and their integrity.

Mr. Janet and the following JJS lawyers were also recognized by 2023 Best Lawyers in the following categories.

Howard A. Janet —Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Kenneth M. Suggs —Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Giles H. Manley —Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Gerald D. Jowers, Jr .—Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Richard M. Serbin —Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Janet, Janet & Suggs, LLC would also like to congratulate the following lawyers recognized in the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America.

Lawyers recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.

Andrew Janet —Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Patrick Thronson —Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Matthew White —Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Natalie D'Antonio —Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Brenda Harkavy —Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Stephen Rigg —Appellate Practice

About Janet, Janet & Suggs, LLC

Janet, Janet & Suggs is a national law firm noted for its expertise and accomplishments in cases involving birth injury and other medical malpractice, sexual abuse, defective medical devices, dangerous medications, other personal injuries, and numerous other high stakes matters. Our pursuit of justice and fair compensation for our clients has led us to often record-breaking wins against the country's largest institutions, including religious organizations, corporations, universities, and the federal government.

Howard Janet and his firm have won over $3 billion dollars in verdicts and settlements for their clients. Mr. Janet knows it is not the amount of money he obtains for his clients that is the true measure of success. Instead, it is what the money can do—ensure peace of mind and dramatically improve the quality of life for his clients.

