CardinalOps Advances to Final Round of 2022 SINET16 Innovator Awards

TEL-AVIV, Israel and BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CardinalOps, the AI-powered detection engineering company, has been named a finalist for the 2022 Security Innovation Network (SINET) 16 Innovator Awards.

CardinalOps will now enter Round Two of the scoring process, joining other cybersecurity leaders and past winners including CrowdStrike, Cylance, Phantom, FireEye, Siemplify, Axonius, Orca, TwistLock, SafeBreach, and CyCognito.

CardinalOps uses AI and automation with MITRE ATT&CK to address some of the biggest complexity headaches that SOC teams have in managing their SIEMs – including Splunk, Microsoft Sentinel, and IBM QRadar – without requiring them to walk away from the significant investments they've made in their existing security stacks.

This year's SINET16 applications represented 192 companies from 18 countries and were reviewed by an esteemed group of judges representing Fortune 500 CISOs, risk executives, and the world's leading venture capitalists and investment bankers. Every company was judged on criteria including: Urgency in Market, Innovation and Uniqueness, Solution Validation, Competitive Advantages, Product Readiness, Strength of Team, Financial Strength, and Go-To Market.

"We are pleased to receive this recognition of our innovative technology and vision," said Michael Mumcuoglu, CEO and co-founder at CardinalOps. "Although SIEMs are essential to the SOC, they are also complex to configure, often dependent on tribal knowledge, and require continuous updates for the latest threats plus constant monitoring to ensure detections and log sources are actually working as intended. Our mission is to improve the ROI and effectiveness of existing SOC tools by operationalizing MITRE ATT&CK and applying analytics-driven automation to simplify and accelerate the detection engineering process, thereby eliminating coverage gaps and avoiding complex and time-consuming implementations of new and unproven SOC platforms. Continuous innovation is the key to staying ahead of our adversaries."

Winners of the 2022 SINET16 Innovator Awards will be announced on Wednesday, September 7th.

About CardinalOps

Most security vendors pitch you on replacing your stack or adding new monitoring tools to it. CardinalOps has a more practical approach. The CardinalOps SaaS platform uses AI and automation to operationalize MITRE ATT&CK for your existing security stack and eliminate hidden detection gaps you may not even know you have. Setup takes less than an hour because there are no agents to deploy and it easily connects via the native APIs of your SIEM/EDR/XDR. What's more, it has the added advantage of boosting your detection engineering team's productivity 10x compared to manual processes.

Founded in 2020, CardinalOps is led by serial entrepreneurs whose previous companies were acquired by Palo Alto Networks, HP, Microsoft Security, IBM Security, and others. The company's advisory board includes Dr. Anton Chuvakin, Security Advisor in the Office of the CISO at Google Cloud; Dan Burns, former Optiv CEO and founder of Accuvant; and Randy Watkins, CTO of Critical Start. For more information, please visit https://www.cardinalops.com/.

About the SINET16 Innovator Awards

Each year, SINET evaluates the technologies and products of hundreds of emerging cybersecurity companies from all over the world, and selects the 16 most innovative and compelling companies to be named SINET16 Innovators.

