A Breakthrough For Consumers Managing Their Own Health

Healright and Kroger Health Bring the Power of Food as Medicine to the Pharmacy Without a Prescription

WINDERMERE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Micronutrition, a KEEN Growth Capital portfolio company dedicated to evidence-based nutrition , announced a Kroger Health partnership to help consumers manage their own health by bringing the power of food as medicine into The Little Clinic of over 225 Kroger Health stores with the launch of Healright Daily Micronutrition.

"We are excited to expand Healright from direct-to-consumer, healthcare professionals and corporate wellness to retail customers," said Jonathan Smiga, co-founder and CEO of Advanced Micronutrition. "With increasing demand for self-directed health solutions with demonstrated performance, Kroger Health is a key partner as they serve as a healthcare destination."

Healright Daily Micronutrient Bars, in four delicious flavors including Caramel Apple Fig, Chocolate Cherry Pomegranate, Lemon Blueberry and Peanut Butter Banana, are a unique blend of clinically-proven micronutrients and fiber that use food and natural ingredients as the delivery system to support metabolic health, without additional diet or lifestyle changes.

Backed by science with 15 years of clinical research, Healright studies showed significant improvements in gut performance and health markers for:

In Kroger Health stores mid August, for the price of a coffee drink, consumers will have access to Healright Daily Micronutrient Bars. These will fill in nutrient gaps for positive outcomes from the 8-week program, impacting metabolic health using food, not just medications. For more information, clinical studies and a How It Works video, visit healright.com.

About Healright

Healright is evidence-based nutrition that bridges the gap between dietary supplements and medications with clinically proven outcomes, no serious side effects and 95% compliance. This unique blend of micronutrients and fiber was developed by a group of esteemed scientists at Children's Hospital & Research Center at Oakland (CHRCO/CHORI) in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Healright is owned and distributed by Advanced Micronutrition. Learn more at healright.com .

About Advanced Micronutrition

Advanced Micronutrition is a KEEN Growth Capital portfolio company dedicated to evidence-based nutrition that supports solutions for acute and chronic ailment management by bridging the gap between prescription medications and traditional supplements. Advanced Micronutrition serves as a platform to unite food as medicine companies backed by science. Learn more at foodmed.health.

