Bon Dévil's Devilishly Delicious Chilled Desserts Now Available in Harris Teeter

Plant-Based Ganache Dessert Brand Offers Two Tempting Flavors to Harris Teeter Consumers

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bon Dévil, a California, plant-based dessert brand, has launched into select Harris Teeter grocery stores with two decadent flavors: Choc and Vanilla. Each of Bon Dévil's 1.6 oz. dessert cups start with a coconut base and contain no dairy, no gluten, no GMOs and Vegan Certified, while boasting just 100 - 120 calories per serving. The brand launched in July with 1.6 oz. 4-Packs, at an SRP of $4.49.

Bon Dévil makes desserts that taste devilishly delicious but are far better for you than those that are traditionally-made. These decadent desserts are free of all the dessert and dairy sins. They're plant-based, with no dairy, gluten, lactose or GMOs, so consumers can indulge their desires and give into temptation without guilt. In addition to the flavors launching at Harris Teeter, Bon Dévil also makes Salted Caramel Choc and Caramelized Banana ganaches within the full breadth of the line. "We're excited to share Bon Dévil with the Harris Teeter family," shares Bon Dévil founder James Averdieck. "We know the consumers of Harris Teeter will love these wickedly delicious desserts that not only taste amazing but happen to be completely vegan."

Bon Dévil will continue to expand into additional retailers within the refrigerated dessert set. Stay up to date on the latest at bon-devil.com , including hellishly exciting news on additional retailers that have entered Bon Dévil's heavenly gates.

About Bon Dévil:

Few mortals can resist the devastating temptation of Bon Dévil's wickedly delicious coconut-based desserts. Born from the deepest darkest desires of grocery consumers, Bon Dévil comes in 4 different flavors and is 100% plant-based, gluten free, no evil GMO's, under 120 calories and sin free. Pure pleasure without the guilt, find Bon Dévil in major US Natural, Conventional and Mass Grocers.

www.bon-devil.com

www.instagram.com/thebondevil

www.facebook.com/thebondevil

View original content:

SOURCE Bon Dévil