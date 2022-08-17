Raven SR and Howden strengthen partnership with MoU to streamline waste-to-fuels process

Raven SR and Howden sign a Memorandum of Understanding to optimize delivery of compression systems for Raven hydrogen fuel production facilities

Howden allocates hydrogen compression and syngas pump manufacturing resources to meet Raven SR's hydrogen compressor demand for next five years

The MoU will bring both companies closer to enhance project efficiency, implementation and expenditure of developing the waste-to-hydrogen infrastructure worldwide

PINEDALE, Wyo., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raven SR Inc. (Raven SR), a renewable fuels company, announced today it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Howden (Howden), a leading global provider of mission critical air and gas handling products, technologies and services, to provide more certainty in procuring key components for hydrogen fuel production facilities, including advanced compressors.

Under the agreement, Raven SR and Howden will look to develop a standardized design for hydrogen compressors based on Raven SR's standard plant sizes and will aim to reduce lead times by providing inventories of dedicated compressor parts. These efforts will help Raven SR meet the increased volume of demand for its offering in the market and address waste management issues. The companies will also determine how to support aftermarket equipment needs at Raven SR's hydrogen production facilities.

"With Raven SR developing up to 15 hydrogen production facilities in the coming year around the world, we are expanding our relationship with Howden to coordinate and reduce any potential supply chain issues for crucial equipment, such as compressors and steam turbines," said Matt Murdock, CEO of Raven SR. "With Howden's leading hydrogen compression expertise and global presence, they are well placed to supply this critical equipment and support. We hope this joint framework for components procurement, including fabricated steel, will foster a standardized process for bringing renewable hydrogen projects online faster and more efficiently."

Howden's hydrogen solutions portfolio includes leading compression technologies, including Burton Corblin diaphragm compressors, and continues to be at the forefront of hydrogen compression solutions for over a century. The Raven SR Steam/CO 2 Reforming non-combustion process converts waste, methane, and natural gas into hydrogen and Fischer-Tropsch fuels, including sustainable aviation fuel.

Ross B. Shuster, Chief Executive Officer at Howden Group, said: "This MoU brings together both expertise and a shared vision from both companies to develop effective solutions to accelerate the global energy transition. Raven SR has truly innovative technology to address some of the world's most pressing challenges including clean energy and waste management. We are excited to be collaborating with Matt and his team to help advance a more sustainable world and are pleased that Raven SR recognized Howden's leading technologies and has chosen to collaborate with us."

In June, Howden signed a contract to provide three hydrogen diaphragm compressors for Raven SR's renewable hydrogen facility in Richmond, California which is slated to begin operations in April of 2023. The Howden equipment will provide hydrogen compression into mobile high-pressure tube trailers that will deliver transportation-grade hydrogen for local customers. Additionally, Howden will supply compression for a Raven SR G Series (gas-to-fuels) system, also slated to begin operations in 2023.

Raven SR's technology is designed to produce more hydrogen per ton of waste than competing processes making the cost per kg of hydrogen competitive – a major barrier to adopting hydrogen as a fuel source – and bringing long-term and integrated value to Raven. The technology can also be implemented quickly, meeting demand faster and closer to the market. Raven SR's unique process can also convert waste to produce other renewable energy products, such as sustainable aviation fuel, synthetic liquid fuels (diesel, Jet A, mil-spec, JP-8), additives and solvents (such as methanol, butanol, and naphtha).

About Raven SR

Raven SR, headquartered in Wyoming, transforms biomass, mixed municipal solid waste, bio-solids, sewage, medical waste, and natural or biogas into renewable fuels. Using its proprietary, non-combustion, non-catalytic "Steam/CO 2 Reformation" technology, Raven SR dependably produces a hydrogen-rich syngas regardless of feedstock utilized. Raven SR, led by co-founders Matt Murdock and Matt Scanlon, is committed to adding value to local resources and communities while responsibly reducing greenhouse gases and achieving a low carbon economy. By using modular systems and producing low air emissions, their systems can be located closer to customers and feedstock, creating local fuel from local waste for local mobility. Visit https://ravensr.com

About Howden

Howden is a leading global provider of mission critical air and gas handling products. Howden enables its customers' vital processes which advance a more sustainable world. Based in Glasgow, Scotland, Howden has over 160 years of heritage as a world-class application engineering and manufacturing company with a presence in 35 countries. Howden manufactures highly engineered fans, compressors, heat exchangers, steam turbines, and other air and gas handling equipment, and provides service and support to customers around the world in highly diversified end-markets and geographies. Since October 2019, Howden has been a portfolio company of KPS Capital Partners, LP. For more information: www.howden.com

