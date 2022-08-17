QUICKLLY AND INSTACART PUT INDIAN GROCERIES ON THE MAP WITH 60-MINUTE DELIVERY

The Industry Disruptor's Stellar Growth Continues With New Digital Storefront, Providing Americans Access to Delivery of South Asian Groceries in Seven Cities

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicklly , a comprehensive, one-stop marketplace for Indian/South Asian groceries, tiffins, meal kits and fully-prepared restaurant dishes, and Instacart today announced the companies' expanded partnership to offer delivery of Quicklly's Indian pantry staples, desi spices and sauces in as fast as an hour across seven U.S. cities: New York City, N.Y., Chicago, Ill., Austin, Texas, Fremont, Calif., Sunnyvale, Calif., Naperville, Ill. and Edison, N.J. The Instacart app also offers nationwide delivery of Quicklly's ready-to-eat Indian meals kits in three to four days, creating new opportunities for Americans to engage with and consume authentic South Asian and Indian food.

"We're thrilled to grow this partnership with Instacart and bring authentic and delicious Indian and South Asian food to Americans of all backgrounds, identities and locations," said Keval Raj and Hanish Pahwa, co-founders of Quicklly. "With Quicklly, we've seen hundreds of thousands of customers engage with Indian and South Asian cuisine in new and exciting ways. We're excited to continue to connect consumers with tasty staples and a diverse array of groceries, meal kits and more."

The Quicklly Indian Meals Kit on the Instacart app offers customers an array of authentic vegetarian and non-vegetarian Indian meals and sauces, shipped directly to their door. The new Quicklly grocery storefront allows customers in seven cities to get same-day delivery of the items ordered.

"We're proud to expand our partnership with Quicklly to provide access to same-day delivery of its assortment of authentic Indian groceries, food, fresh produce and customers in seven cities," said Elise Metzger, Director of Retail Accounts at Instacart. "At Instacart, we're dedicated to helping retailers compete and better serve their customers.

Quicklly plans to expand same-day delivery to six additional cities including Seattle, Atlanta, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Boston and Los Angeles in the coming months.

Customers in select cities can shop for 60-minute Quicklly delivery or Indian Meal Kits via Instacart at https://www.instacart.com/quicklly or through the Instacart app. To learn more about Quicklly, its initiatives and offerings, visit www.quicklly.com.

About Quicklly

Quicklly is the nation's most comprehensive, one-stop marketplace for Indian/South Asian groceries, tiffins, meal kits and fully prepared restaurant dishes, offering everything needed to enjoy authentic South Asian and Indian cuisine in one place. Founded in 2017, Quicklly has made waves as a true industry disruptor, with rapid revenue growth year-over-year. From H1 of 2021 to H1 of 2022, Quicklly doubled its revenue and experienced an 85% increase in orders and 44% increase in users. The digital marketplace has been aggressive with constant new launches and partnerships, including partnerships with Instacart and Shef, nationwide delivery of iconic products like Mithaas sweets and Alphonso mangoes, and brand initiatives such as Quicklly Go and a brand ambassador program. To date, Quicklly partners with nearly 300 independent local businesses across greater Chicago, New York, New Jersey, the San Francisco Bay Area and nationwide. Learn more at https://www.quicklly.com or visit the platform's storefront on Instacart . The Quicklly app is available for download via iOS or Android at https://quicklly.page.link/quickllyapp .

