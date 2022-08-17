Nobu Hospitality Celebrates 30th Hotel Milestone with the Nobu Hotel & Residences Tulum

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in partnership with RCD Hotels, the globally iconic and fastest growing luxury lifestyle brand, Nobu Hospitality, announces the launch of a Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences in the chic beach destination of Tulum, Mexico.

This is a significant milestone for Nobu Hospitality, marking the brand's 30th hotel globally and the sixth hotel and fourth residential project between Nobu Hospitality and RCD Hotels. The growing partnership between Nobu Hospitality and RCD Hotels was cemented in 2016 with the opening of Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, followed by Nobu Hotels in Los Cabos, Chicago, and pipeline openings in Punta Cana, Orlando, and now Tulum.

With powder-soft, white sand beaches, coastal Mayan ruins, and one of the world's largest barrier reefs, Tulum is an idyllic location for adventurous sunseekers. Tucked away in the charming Riviera Maya, Nobu Hotel Tulum will feature 200 guest rooms and suites including 12 villas, a beachfront Nobu restaurant, expansive meeting space with stunning outdoor venues for weddings and special events, a state-of-the-art fitness centre and spa, and 50 stylish beachside residences.

Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive Officer Nobu Hospitality comments "We are extremely proud to have achieved our 30th hotel milestone in just nine years and honored to share the vision of our hotel owning partners and thankful for the passion of our Nobu colleagues around the world. Formidable partnerships at their heart need complete and mutual trust, alignment of values and a shared vision; through establishing strong and special relationships with key industry leaders and groups around the world our growth has been catapulted to 30 hotels. One of these groups, RCD Hotels, were born out of the same family values and spirit of entrepreneurship as Nobu Hospitality, and today RCD has grown into a hotel owning powerhouse including six Nobu Hotels Residences whilst maintaining their core values. It is a special privilege to be partnering with RCD again and on this exciting new project as the Nobu Hotel and Residences Tulum."

Mr. Roberto Chapur, President of RCD Hotels, adds "It's incredible to celebrate major milestones and it's amazing to see the Nobu Hotels brand expand its multi-property footprint together with us in Mexico, the Caribbean, and the US. Congratulations to everyone who helped get us here and we are confident that our relationship will continue to thrive for years to come. With our growing portfolio of luxury hotels and resorts, RCD is grateful for the support of our partners and patrons throughout the years and we are here today because of you."

Nobu Hospitality's legal advisors were Paul Hastings LLP. RCD Hotels' legal advisor was, Ari M. Tenzer, TA PLLC.

