Last Chance for Lowest Prices on 2022/23 Epic Passes is Labor Day

Epic Day Pass offers savings up to 65% compared to lift ticket prices; best option for guests planning to ski or ride only a few days this season

New this season, Epic Pass to include Andermatt-Sedrun in Central Switzerland

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For anyone who has not purchased their 2022/23 Epic Pass yet, consider this your official reminder before prices go up after Labor Day (Sept. 5). Epic Pass continues to be the best deal in skiing and riding, offering unmatched value and access to the world's best destination resorts and close-to-home ski areas.

Ahead of this winter, Vail Resorts is making a bold investment in 18 exciting lift upgrades across its resorts to help guests move up and around the mountain faster and more easily, even on the most popular days. The company is also working toward a fully staffed team that feels supported and fulfilled this season with investments in higher employee pay, new affordable employee housing and leadership development, plus other employee benefits and perks.

New for the 2022/23 ski and ride season, Epic Pass Holders can take on the alps at Andermatt-Sedrun, Central Switzerland's largest ski area. Located less than 90 minutes from three of Switzerland's major metropolitan areas (Zurich, Lucerne and Lugano) and approximately two hours from Milan, Italy, Andermatt attracts guests from all over the world with its charming, traditional village center, deep powder and challenging steep slopes. On the other side of the Oberalppass, Sedrun features wide slopes perfectly suitable for families, and beginner and intermediate skiers.

There is a pass option for everyone – whether you are looking to ski and ride one day or every day. All 2022/23 pass products, including regional passes and day passes, are available now on the Epic Pass website. Some of the most popular passes include:



Epic Pass , $859 , provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 41 resorts, from local ski areas to bucket list destinations – including Vail , Beaver Creek , Breckenridge , Keystone , Crested Butte , Park City, Whistler Blackcomb, Andermatt-Sedrun, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood , Stowe , Stevens Pass and more. With additional partner resorts like Telluride, Verbier 4 Vallees, Les 3 Vallees, Ski Arlberg, and Skirama Dolomiti, the Epic Pass unlocks access to more than 80 resorts.

Epic Local Pass , $639 , provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 29 resorts – including Breckenridge and Keystone , as well as holiday-restricted access to resorts like Park City, Heavenly and Stowe , plus 10 days total at Vail , Beaver Creek and Whistler Blackcomb, and five days at Andermatt-Sedrun at no extra cost.

Epic Day Pass allows skiers and riders to build their own pass , choosing from one to seven days, holidays or not, and resort access. Epic Day Passes offer savings up to 65% compared to lift ticket prices, with prices starting as low as $45 for an Epic 1-Day Pass . Epic Day Pass Holders with All Resorts Access will be able to use any of their days at Andermatt-Sedrun. allows skiers and riders to, choosing from one to seven days, holidays or not, and resort access. Epic Day Passes offer savings up to 65% compared to lift ticket prices, with prices. Epic Day Pass Holders with All Resorts Access will be able to use any of their days at Andermatt-Sedrun.

Northeast Value Pass , $525 , provides access to 21 resorts across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, including Stowe , Hunter, Mount Snow, Okemo and Wildcat, as well as the newest additions to the Vail Resorts network, Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain in Pennsylvania .

Epic Military Pass, $149 , for Active and Retired Military and their dependents, provides unlimited, unrestricted access to all of Vail Resorts' owned and operated mountains – including Vail , Beaver Creek , Breckenridge , Keystone , Park City and Whistler Blackcomb. Veterans and their dependents can purchase an Epic Military Pass for $480 .



PASS HOLDER BENEFITS

New this season, guests can purchase any Epic Pass product using Epic FlexPay, which enables payment via easy monthly installments with zero down payment and zero interest [1] .

All 2022/23 Pass Holders get significant savings on the rest of their mountain experience through Epic Mountain Rewards, which offers 20% off on both winter and summer activities. Winter benefits include 20% off on-mountain food and beverage, lodging, group ski and ride school lessons, equipment rentals and more. Many Epic Passes also come with Ski with a Friend ticket vouchers, good for discounted lift tickets to share with friends and family.

All passes are non-refundable except through Epic Coverage , which provides refunds for certain resort closures and personal events such as job loss, injury or illness. Epic Coverage is provided at no additional cost and Pass Holders should review the Epic Coverage Terms and Conditions . Lift tickets are fully refundable but do not provide the value or multi-resort access of passes.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the Rock Resorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com, or discover our resorts and pass options at www.EpicPass.com.

[1] Epic Pass T&Cs: Restrictions and exclusions apply. See Terms and Conditions for details. Uplift T&Cs: All loans are $0 down and 0% APR but the length of the loan offered may vary. A minimum total purchase of $49 required to apply for a loan. Not everyone is eligible, and some states are not served, including IA and WV. Loans made through Uplift are offered by these lending partners: uplift.com/lenders . Privacy Policy . Terms of Use .

View original content:

SOURCE Vail Resorts, Inc.