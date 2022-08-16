Pop Toy Brand POP MART Greets Fans With New Products on AliExpress's "Super Brand Day"

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 17, the "Super Brand Day" promotion activity of POP MART on AliExpress will be kicked off, attracting the attention of global fans.

With the theme of "Go For Fun", the promotion activity on this Super Product Day has gathered the attention of pop toy fans through the launch of new products and limited collections. On the day of the event, POP MART will utilize its overseas omni-channel to launch two blockbuster series products through AliExpress platform —SKULLPANDA-The Mare of Animals series and HIRONO-Little Mischief series. In addition, a number of limited products, such as MEGA COLLECTION 1000% SPACE MOLLY Mickey Mouse, Molly 2 Headed Figure, Black-Silver Ver. and STEAMPUNK BIKE LOVELY MOLLY, will also be released during the Super Brand Day, attracting dedicated news-watchers of pop toys.

In 2019, POP MART officially set foot on exploring the overseas cross-border e-commerce platforms and cooperated with Alibaba's AliExpress. This Super Brand Day is the fourth large-scale e-commerce activity that POP MART has participated in on AliExpress, targeting the U.S. and European markets.

Monetary spending from the millennials is lifting a wave on trendy collectable art toys that were once the domain of indie artists. Also known as designer toys, these figurines were typically rooted in creativity and uniqueness from pop culture. Consumers' awareness of art toys has reached a new height continuously, and the art toy industry is drawing attention from worldwide retail markets. POP MART, a pioneer in bringing art toy designs from 2D to 3D on a mass production basis, is also accelerating its path to the international stage.

Frost & Sullivan reports that the global art toy retail market grew from $8.7 billion in 2015 to $19.8 billion in 2019, at a 22.8% CAGR. By 2024, it is expected to be worth $41.8 billion, at a 16.1% CAGR from 2019. This new sector's global consumer spending and Compound Annual Growth Rate far exceed other cultural and creative industries. Moreover, its promising vision gives art toy fans and collaborators ample confidence to explore and innovate.

Over the past decade, POP MART has built a wide platform for art toys by focusing on discovering new artists, IP development and operations, consumer reaching, promoting art toys, and business incubators. POP MART has over 350 stores globally, and with the strong support of its supply chain, POP MART continues to lead the industry in introducing new art toys to the mainstream.

