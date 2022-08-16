Magnetude Joins the Ranks of the 2022 Inc. 5000

Fractional marketing consultancy secures spot in Inc. 5000 for first time

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Magnetude has been named to the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Magnetude recently celebrated its tenth anniversary, and this recognition is indicative of the amazing growth we've seen in our business," Natalie Nathanson, CEO and founder, Magnetude said. "From our formational years as a bootstrapped marketing team to becoming a leader in advancing fractional marketing as a discipline, specializing in the B2B tech sector, Magnetude is entering a high growth phase to help clients round out their marketing teams. We are honored at our inclusion in the Inc. 5000."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Magnetude has played a crucial role in advancing fractional marketing for companies that need diverse marketing expertise to drive growth initiatives. As marketing's complexity, driven by digital, has become micro-specialized, the fractional model fills the gaps for companies, providing experienced consultants to lead or support efforts across every marketing discipline.

"When I got into marketing, we were fighting for a seat at the table," Nathanson said. "We've seen businesses go through a 180 and recognize the business and revenue ROI that marketing drives and they've rightfully invested. At the same time, we're seeing businesses fight tooth and nail for the best talent and the reality is there are just not enough experienced marketers out there that understand the complexity of the disciplines and technologies, and specific industry expertise, that is driving our success."

