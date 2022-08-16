Getting the Band Back Together: Industry Visionaries Form Archtop Fiber to Address Broadband Disparity Across the Northeast

Backed by significant capital investment from Post Road Group, Archtop's fiber expansion will begin in New York's burgeoning Hudson Valley to reach over 500,000 households and local businesses

KINGSTON, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Archtop Fiber, a newly founded provider of symmetrical multi-gig, fiber Internet and phone service to residential and business customers in historically underserved communities across the Northeast, today announces its leadership team, initial market strategy and capital partnership. Archtop was formed by a team of well-known industry thought leaders, former colleagues and long-time friends. Their mission: to create a world-class, multi-gig internet service provider that brings fast, reliable, environmentally friendly and affordable Internet access to underserved or overlooked markets over a 100%-fiber XGS PON network.

Headquartered in Kingston, New York, and founded by industry veterans with multiple successes in developing broadband businesses, Archtop Fiber's leadership team includes Jeff DeMond as Chairman and CEO, Lenny Higgins as President and COO, Shawn Beqaj as Chief Development Officer and Diane Quennoz as Chief Customer Officer.

Led by DeMond, Archtop was formed in partnership with Post Road Group, a digital infrastructure and real estate investment platform, which plans to invest up to $350 million in the company to accelerate fiber expansion throughout the Hudson Valley and beyond to reach over 500,000 homes and businesses across the region.

"I'm a serial entrepreneur with a history and passion for undertaking things others won't and doing so with a deep compassion for communities often overlooked by the telecom establishment," said DeMond. "Archtop will be the long-awaited 'shot in the arm'– not just as the best broadband Internet service provider for homes and local businesses, but as a true community member and partner. We have always been an invested creator of jobs, a catalyst for economic growth and a corporate partner with a passion for 'leaning in' wherever needed."

About Archtop Fiber

Archtop Fiber was founded with a commitment to bring the fastest, most reliable, environmentally friendly and affordable Internet access to those who have traditionally been underserved — or even overlooked. The Archtop team has decades of success partnering with communities, large and small, to create technology-driven opportunities. With a fully-funded business strategy, Archtop is dedicated to local investment. This ensures we support customers with upgrades to existing infrastructure while deploying the latest multi-gig, symmetrical, all-fiber network technology to bring faster, more secure and scalable broadband services to those that need them. Archtop Fiber is proudly invested in empowering your day-to-day life, bringing the digital world to your community and its businesses, schools, libraries, hospitals, farms and community centers.

About Post Road Group

Post Road Group is a private investment firm specializing in Telecommunications, Business Services, and Real Estate. Since its founding in 2015, the firm has invested over $2 billion in private equity, corporate credit, and real estate. Post Road Group has completed 18 transactions in the Digital Infrastructure sector by partnering with best-in-class management teams to identify, validate, and capitalize businesses that can create long-term value through accelerated growth. Visit www.postroadgroup.com to learn more.

