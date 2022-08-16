Edison Interactive ranks No. 1105 on Inc. 5000

Innovative content-delivery solution among the nation's fastest-growing privately held companies

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that Edison Interactive (EI) is ranked 1105 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious compilation of the fastest-growing private companies. EI's growth of 588 percent from 2018 to 2021 earned the company a spot on the list for the second consecutive year.

"We are thrilled to be announced to the Inc. 5000 list for the second straight year. It's an honor to be recognized alongside other innovative and disruptive companies that are changing the game in their space. The strong adoption of our Content Management System across a predominantly Fortune 500 client base has led to explosive growth," said Edison Interactive CEO and co-founder, Jeremy Ostermiller. "We are on a mission to provide a superior customer experience for digital devices and the Edison Platform is making that possible in planes, trains, automobiles and beyond.

EI has made a number of "best of" lists, including Colorado Companies to Watch. In 2021, EI ranked 144 on the Inc. 5000 list and ranked 27 on the Inc. 5000 Regional List for the Rocky Mountain Region.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Inc. 5000 2022 list companies have an average three-year growth rate of 230 percent, $317.2 billion in revenue and nearly two million jobs. Complete results can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Edison Interactive

Edison Interactive (EI) is a leading out-of-home (OOH) content management system (CMS) for connected devices in golf carts, rental vehicles, hotel rooms and more. Focused on digitally transforming the customer experience, EI is known for its vast network of premium displays, digital signage and infotainment solutions. The EI platform delivers valuable back-end insights and management capabilities for businesses while providing end-users with meaningful content and features that can be monetized. Its client base is predominantly Fortune 500 companies, including Verizon Wireless, Avis Budget Group and Yahoo!. EI was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver. For more, visit www.edisoninteractive.com.

